5 times GTA Vice City referenced movies and television

GTA Vice City makes references to several popular movies and television shows, especially of the '80s.

Out of all the games in the series, GTA Vice City is the most heavily influenced. Everything from the music to the atmosphere is based on the '80s. Rockstar did their homework when researching this game. They drew inspiration from pop culture icons, specifically from the entertainment industry.

GTA Vice City: 5 movie and television show references in the game

GTA Vice City remains a classic. Despite the generational gap between gamers, the '80s proved to be a popular reference point. Whether it's Scarface or Carlito's Way, GTA Vice City likes to pay homage. It lets them create an authentic experience for the players.

5) Carlito's Way

The most obvious reference to this movie is Ken Rosenberg. He is directly based on David Kleinfeld, who is also a sleazy lawyer. Rosenberg shares the same physical mannerisms and personality. However, he never betrays Tommy at any point in the story.

4) To Live and Die in L.A.

The main plot of this movie revolves around a counterfeiting scheme. GTA Vice City referenced this later in the game, ala the Print Works. The game also uses a song from the movie. It's called "Dance Hall Days" by Wang Chung. This song can be found on Flash FM.

3) Red Dawn

The Ammu-Nation radio commercials reference this '80s movie. GTA Vice City pokes fun at the propaganda of this particular era. Ammu-Nation declares Red Dawn to be a documentary, rather than mindless entertainment.

2) Scarface

Al Pacino always brings craziness to his movies. One of his most famous roles is the legendary Scarface. GTA Vice City draws heavy influence here. For example, the movie's famous mansion is faithfully recreated as the Vercetti Estate. There is even a shootout at the end.

The main difference between Tony Montana and Tommy Vercetti is their survival. Tony is taken out while Tommy lives to fight another day. Scarface is also referenced with Apartment 3c, which has a chainsaw and gruesome crime scene. It has no bearing on the main plot, but it is a fun Easter egg.

On a related note, Pacino was also in Carlito's Way. This is yet another '80s film that GTA Vice City references. Interestingly, Tommy Vercetti bears some similarities to Pacino's characters.

1) Miami Vice

Miami Vice is easily the biggest influence on GTA Vice City. This goes beyond the '80s music and atmosphere. For example, Miami Vice has an instrumental theme that appears in the radio stations (Crockett's Theme).

The main characters of Miami Vice are James Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. They have Vice City counterparts in the game. Main character Lance Vance is also voiced by Philip Michael Thomas, who played Tubbs in the show.

GTA Vice City makes several other references to Miami Vice. This includes weapons and vehicles that appeared in the show. Most players never watched Miami Vice, but they got to relive it with GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi