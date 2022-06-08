5 little-known facts about GTA Vice City that every player should know

GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic games of the early 2000s. Being the second 3D game in the Rockstar Games franchise, it is known to have pushed the boundaries in console gaming.

While these types of titles were new to their audience, they held more than the average gamer could imagine. Therefore, it is easy to see how there would be things within it that fans might have missed.

GTA Vice City facts players might have missed

5) Danny Trejo plays Cuban mob boss

Danny Trejo is a familiar face in and out of the game (Image via ALEX/YouTube)

Danny Trejo remains one of Hollywood's most famous underdogs. This is to say that even if movie fans don't know his name, they will surely recognize his face from movies like Con Air or Machete.

Some GTA Vice City gamers may not have realized that Danny Trejo was one of the mob bosses in the 2002 edition of the GTA games. In Vice City, he played the boss of the Cuban Cartel, Umberto Robina.

After discovering this, it is hard to imagine who else could have pulled off this role alongside such an A-list cast of actors.

4) Shooting moon makes it bigger

The weather and its effects in GTA games have always been quite impressive and have shown improvement with every new title. However, there is one fun fact about GTA Vice City that players may have missed over the years.

By simply shooting the moon in the sky with a sniper rifle, they will notice that the size of the celestial body changes. Each time users shoot it, the moon will grow bigger.

After three shots of a good increase in size, the moon will return to normal. If there are fans out there who have not yet learned this little trick, they can try it on the original game and the remastered Definitive Edition.

3) Fake moon-landing site at film studio

The Vice City map was a little larger than GTA 3, as the map sizes increased with each game. Along with the extra area in each title came space for more fun and even hidden content.

One of the best examples that some users and fans might not be aware of is the fact that there is a fake moon landing set hidden away in GTA Vice City. They can find a movie studio inspired by Universal Studios in Florida at the small Prawn Island location.

If gamers explore the studio site, they should find an open hangar with the set of the moon landing inside. This is a fun little secret that will satisfy fans and conspiracy theorists.

2) Ray Liotta played popular gangster Tommy Vercetti

The A-list star who made the game will be missed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most GTA fans will be fully aware that Vice City had one of the most star-studded casts of any title to date. While there are still many celebrities in newer editions of the franchise, Vice City is the one that truly broke the mold.

In recent weeks, one of Hollywood's most beloved actors passed away. The man in question is Ray Liotta, famous for his numerous roles in movies as a mobster and similar types of characters.

Some younger fans of the Rockstar franchise may not know that Ray Liotta played Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City.

1) The game is inspired by Scarface

Scarface is still one of the most recognizable movies about gangsters, drugs, and guns ever to have been made. It tells the story of an immigrant coming to America and climbing the criminal ladder to become the top boss in the film.

What some fans of GTA Vice City may not have realized is that the game takes a lot of inspiration from the film. Numerous references allude to scenes in the movie.

From an apartment with a chainsaw to the Diaz mansion and the end mission, the Rockstar game did a fantastic job of paying homage to this classic Hollywood film.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far