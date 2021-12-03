Top 5 most exciting Easter eggs across all GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition games

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is jam-packed with Easter eggs, secrets and collectibles to keep players busy. Some of these extra discoverable items also count towards achieving 100% completion of the games.

It is hard to choose the best from so many Easter eggs across the newly remastered Trilogy. This article hopes to point out the five most exciting Easter eggs that the players can find across all three games.

Best easter eggs in the GTA Trilogy

1) Shoot at the moon

Shooting at the moon to alter its size was seen first in GTA 3, then GTA Vice City. This was a fun Easter egg that most players found amusing.

The added bonus in the remastered Trilogy is that when the moon grows in size, it also affects the lighting in the game. This is an impressive updated Easter egg that players must check out in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

2) Screenshots in the Tw@ store

GTA 3 players can see screenshots from GTA 1 and 2 at an internet cafe in the game. Not many players of the 3D GTA games will ever have played the two originals, but for those that have, this is nostalgia at its best.

By smashing through the store window, Claude can go into the first ever 3D computer store in GTA and find screenshots of the first GTA games on two of the computer screens.

3) Romero businesses in Vice City

GTA Fanatic @GTA_Fanatic88

#GTAeastereggs #GTATrilogy #newmissions Anyone else want to work for the Romero Family and see what they are all about? Anyone else want to work for the Romero Family and see what they are all about?#GTAeastereggs #GTATrilogy #newmissions https://t.co/kbpNYPiPqo

The Romero family are hiding a number of great Easter eggs in and around their business properties in GTA Vice City. Some players might remember these Easter eggs from the original game.

In the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, players can go back to see the Romero businesses and all they have hidden within.

4) Moon landing

One of the most famous conspiracies centers around the moon landing, which many believe was faked by the US government. A moon landing hoax set that references the conspiracy can be found in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Players can find the set inside one of the hangars at the film studio on Prawn Island.

5) Gant Bridge signs

Many players will remember the original Gant Bridge having a sign at one end that included its specs. They might also remember a sign at the highest point of the bridge stating, "There are no Easter eggs up here. Go away."

These two signs were always nice touches to GTA San Andreas, and they still exist in the remastered edition, with newly updated specs on the Gant Bridge info sign.

Edited by Siddharth Satish