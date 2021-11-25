5 GTA Vice City Definitive Edition easter eggs that all players should check out

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has all the same easter eggs the players remember from the original game. They can only now be enjoyed in HD quality thanks to the Unreal Engine remaster of GTA Vice City.

This article will discuss 5 of the many GTA Vice City easter eggs the players should check out in the newly remastered edition.

What are the most memorable easter eggs from GTA Vice City?

From movie-related easter eggs to literal chocolate easter eggs, there are many fun things that players of the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can find if they look hard enough.

Below are five favorite easter eggs from GTA Vice City that the players need to check out again in the remastered edition.

1) Apartment 3c

Apartment 3c, for those that do not know, is a replica of an apartment in the movie Scarface. Scarface is set in 1980s Miami and is about an immigrant who rises through the crime world and becomes a drug lord.

There is a multitude of Scarface references in GTA Vice City. They begin with Tommy's shirt, which Tony Montana also wears in the movie.

One of the scenes in the film sees the main character being tied up in an apartment after a drug deal goes wrong. In the movie Scarface, the bad guys tie the protagonist up in the bathroom and threaten to cut him up with a chainsaw. In the game, a chainsaw can be found in the bathroom of 3c.

This is one of the favorite easter egg in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

2) Cement Shoes

A classic Mafia punishment (Image via Reddit @ilikecheese4580)

In both the original and the Definitive Edition, bodies can be found in the sea wearing cement shoes. This is classically associated with Italian mobsters making people "sleep with the fishes."

In the final mission, "Keep Your Friends Close," Ken Rosenberg can be heard freaking out about the Italians coming to fit him with a pair of cement shoes. It's either a fun coincidence, or the same mobsters are responsible for these unnamed easter egg men.

3) Romero Family Businesses

The Romero Family seems to own a few questionable businesses in Vice City, with several hilarious but macabre easter eggs hidden within. Players may remember discovering the Romero Funeral home and Family Butchers located in Little Haiti during the game.

Steven Mulholland, a level designer from the game, is on a tombstone in the funeral parlor window. When players followed the alley behind the storefront, they discovered some unmarked graves and a skeleton. The family butchers next door display a "human organ" in a box and an arm resting on sliced meats. It's fair to say the Romero family is probably hiding more than just a few skeletons in their closet.

4) Moon Landing Set

Once Tommy has access to Prawn Island and the movie studio, he can find one of the biggest and best easter eggs in GTA's Vice City Definitive Edition. One of the hangar buildings at the film studio has a fake moon-landing set up inside.

This is a little joke that may divide some GTA players. Was the moon landing real, or did they fake it in Vice City?

5) Sunken ship and submarine

As found in the original Vice City, there is a large sunken ship off the coast. Some players searching for this sunken ship have also discovered other underwater easter eggs that they did not expect.

In addition to the sunken ship, the players can also locate a submarine nearby. Some players searching for these large wrecks might also encounter a shark while looking down into the deep blue sea.

