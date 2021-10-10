5 GTA Vice City secrets that are hard to find

There are several GTA Vice City secrets, but some of them are harder to find than others.

Rockstar Games rewards players for going above and beyond. The GTA series prioritizes freedom of exploration. Players never know what they can find and that is why Rockstar likes to leave behind a few secrets. GTA Vice City is full of them. However, they require a little bit of creative thinking.

Keep in mind the following definition. The term "hard to find" only applies to players trying to find it for the first time. Even then, these GTA Vice City secrets can be cryptic. Most players will never notice it on their first run. Here is what they should look out for while finding them.

Five GTA Vice City secrets that can be hard to find (the first time)

5) Sunken ships and submarines

Water is a deadly threat to players in the game. As a result, most of them will avoid it whenever they can. Brave players will be rewarded if they head out to the coastal waters of Vice City.

Many secrets can be found here. For example, there is an underwater submarine north of the mall. Coupled with that, there are also shipwrecks beyond the shores.

Players will have to use a swimming mod to get near these locations. That's what makes these GTA Vice City secrets so hard to find.

4) Eddie’s sign in Vice Point

A familiar sight from GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 players might recognize this sign near the Portland safehouse. It's one of the more obscure GTA Vice City secrets. One reason is that most players don't care to read the signs. However, they wouldn't recognize this one anyways. Another reason is that it's in a remote location.

Players can find this sign near the dirt track in Vice Point.

3) Carnicero Romero

Somewhere in Little Haiti lies a butcher shop. However, if the players check their products, they will discover a horrifying truth. Animals aren't the only type of meat they serve at Carnicero Romero.

2) The hidden picture in Ammu-Nation

These GTA Vice City secrets are easy to miss for normal players. Most of them only know about it through online videos. What makes this one hard to find is how secretive it is. It even requires specific instructions.

Behind a wall in Downtown Ammu-Nation, players can find pictures of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev. However, they need an RPG weapon. They must aim towards the street and then turn around next to the wall.

1) Easter egg

Rockstar took the definition of "Easter egg" quite literally. A chocolate one can be found inside a window. However, players have to jump from one building to another. It can be tricky when they time the jump. If they manage to fail, it's a long way back up.

Players will find this Easter egg in Downtown Vice City. It's right near the building for Vice City News. This is one of the more well-known GTA Vice City secrets. Getting there is the hard part.

GTA games tend to be riddled with intriguing secrets. Players are encouraged to take their time in discovering them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

