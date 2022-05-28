GTA fans on Reddit pay their tributes to Ray Liotta

GTA and movie fans alike have been shocked to hear the news of the passing of Ray Liotta. The famous Hollywood actor, who played Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, has died at the age of 67. Redditors from all over the world have been paying tribute to the star since the news broke on May 26.

This article will talk about Ray Liotta's impact on the franchise and the gaming world. He will be sorely missed.

GTA fans remember the game's most famous actor

The news of Ray Liotta's death hit the internet on Thursday, May 26, and fans of the actor were shocked. Most people remember him from the countless movies he has appeared in since the 1980's, as well as the millions who remember him as Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City.

In 2002, when the game was first released, fans noticed that the Hollywood A-lister had become the main protagonist in the Rocksar games franchise. After the success of GTA 3, adding such an impressive cast of actors to the next edition of the game was truly incredible.

Fans on Reddit had so much to say about the actor and how important a role he had played in their lives, let alone in the game itself.

By the early 2000s, Ray Liotta was known to the world for numerous films, but none quite as much as Goodfellas, where he played an unforgettable gangster character. In the film, he works his way up through the Italian Mafia to try and be at the top of the food chain, much like his character Tommy Vercetti did in GTA Vice City. The game mirrored another famous film, also set in the mid 80s, Scarface, which featured Al Pacino.

Ray Liotta was no stranger to playing the gangster in his acting career, and is often remembered for being one of the most influential film quotes of all time in this genre of mobster movies:

"As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a gangster."

There is no doubt that countless GTA Vice City fans will have recalled this quote and maybe even said it out loud to themselves when playing the game.

Tommy Vercetti truly was a great gangster and will always be one of the most memorable protagonists from the Rockstar franchise. The movie and gaming world has really lost a hero in entertainment, as can be seen in some of the more heartfelt Reddit comments.

Some fans of the game would be too young to know or appreciate Ray Liotta's work and everything he has done for cinema, not to mention the Rockstar franchise. However, those who grew up with Ray on their screens will miss him a great deal. One commenter even mentioned the sadness with respect to a cameo appearance from Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6, which will now never come to fruition.

If there was ever a character to return to GTA 6, many gamers would have hoped it to be an older Tommy, dispensing advice to a new generation of gangsters yet to come. Unfortunately, this dream has been lost with the terribly sad news of his death.

The community all wishes a peaceful rest for the late star and even hopes that there will be some easter-eggs to pay homage to him in the next edition of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman