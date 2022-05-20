GTA Vice City was announced almost 20 years ago: Looking back at the game’s legacy

It’s been almost 20 years since GTA Vice City was announced, and what a legacy the game has cultivated throughout the past two decades. It was announced at E3 on May 22, 2002, and it wouldn’t come out until October 29, 2002. The rest is history.

It might not be a game the younger generation particularly cares for, but it’s a title that older gamers should remember as being one of the all-time greats of its time. It has a legendary reputation worth looking back at nearly two decades later.

GTA Vice City was announced nearly 20 years ago

The early trailers for this game often focused on what made it different than its predecessor. Users were able to see how colorful this new location was, which was a stark departure from how dark and gritty GTA 3 was. Even now, this title’s atmosphere holds up well.

Taking a trip down memory lane will focus on some of the game’s new additions, such as:

A new location to explore

Motorcycles

Controllable helicopters

Assets for the player to purchase

Safehouses for the player to purchase

Eating to replenish health

Bailing out of moving vehicles

The Hidden Interiors Universe

A voiced protagonist

Different trailers at the time would focus on various aspects, so it’s time to check out the game as it was received back then.

GTA Vice City reviews back in 2002

The game has a score of 95 out of 100 on Metacritic from critics (Image via Metacritic)

It should come as no surprise that GTA Vice City was critically acclaimed back in 2002. Many gamers loved the:

Soundtrack

Interactive open world

New features

Characters and plot

Players can still find plenty of fans reminiscing about the game nearly 20 years later. GTA Vice City would sell 1.4 million copies two days after its release (an impressive record back then) and would become the fourth best-selling PS2 game of all time, with over 10.25 million copies sold.

Unsurprisingly, it would win several awards, such as Choice Video Game from the Teen Choice Award.

Naturally, this title would have several ports throughout the years, including the controversial GTA Trilogy.

How does the game fare today?

It’s still fun on its own merits (Image via Rockstar Games)

Obviously, this title was legendary for its time, yet fans must wonder if it holds up well today. That answer would vary based on their criteria and what they want from a video game.

There are antiquated features that were a product of their time that the younger generation of users won’t enjoy, such as:

Almost no fast-travel option

Aged graphics

Limited quality-of-life features compared to other modern gamers (like instant replays when failing a mission outside of the GTA Trilogy)

That doesn’t mean the game is unplayable in 2022 and beyond, but it isn’t a title that everybody will enjoy today. There will still be plenty of people who love the game, especially if they grew up with it.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Rockstar Games announced GTA Vice City, and now, many gamers are hoping that GTA 6 will be announced soon (and take place in the aforementioned city).

