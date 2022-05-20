GTA Vice City was announced almost 20 years ago: Looking back at the game’s legacy

It’s been almost 20 years since GTA Vice City was announced, and what a legacy the game has cultivated throughout the past two decades. It was announced at E3 on May 22, 2002, and it wouldn’t come out until October 29, 2002. The rest is history.
It might not be a game the younger generation particularly cares for, but it’s a title that older gamers should remember as being one of the all-time greats of its time. It has a legendary reputation worth looking back at nearly two decades later.
GTA Vice City was announced nearly 20 years ago
The early trailers for this game often focused on what made it different than its predecessor. Users were able to see how colorful this new location was, which was a stark departure from how dark and gritty GTA 3 was. Even now, this title’s atmosphere holds up well.
Taking a trip down memory lane will focus on some of the game’s new additions, such as:
- A new location to explore
- Motorcycles
- Controllable helicopters
- Assets for the player to purchase
- Safehouses for the player to purchase
- Eating to replenish health
- Bailing out of moving vehicles
- The Hidden Interiors Universe
- A voiced protagonist
Different trailers at the time would focus on various aspects, so it’s time to check out the game as it was received back then.
GTA Vice City reviews back in 2002
It should come as no surprise that GTA Vice City was critically acclaimed back in 2002. Many gamers loved the:
- Soundtrack
- Interactive open world
- New features
- Characters and plot
Players can still find plenty of fans reminiscing about the game nearly 20 years later. GTA Vice City would sell 1.4 million copies two days after its release (an impressive record back then) and would become the fourth best-selling PS2 game of all time, with over 10.25 million copies sold.
Unsurprisingly, it would win several awards, such as Choice Video Game from the Teen Choice Award.
Naturally, this title would have several ports throughout the years, including the controversial GTA Trilogy.
How does the game fare today?
Obviously, this title was legendary for its time, yet fans must wonder if it holds up well today. That answer would vary based on their criteria and what they want from a video game.
There are antiquated features that were a product of their time that the younger generation of users won’t enjoy, such as:
- Almost no fast-travel option
- Aged graphics
- Limited quality-of-life features compared to other modern gamers (like instant replays when failing a mission outside of the GTA Trilogy)
That doesn’t mean the game is unplayable in 2022 and beyond, but it isn’t a title that everybody will enjoy today. There will still be plenty of people who love the game, especially if they grew up with it.
It’s been nearly 20 years since Rockstar Games announced GTA Vice City, and now, many gamers are hoping that GTA 6 will be announced soon (and take place in the aforementioned city).
