GTA Vice City’s iconic Tommy Vercetti voice actor, Ray Liotta, passes away aged 67

Famous actor Ray Liotta recently passed away on May 26, 2022. GTA Vice City fans would know him as Tommy Vercetti's voice actor. He was a famous actor who also starred in various films, such as:

Goodfellas

Field of Dreams

Something Wild

Hannibal

Blow

No Sudden Move

According to Deadline (who first reported this news), Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. TMZ also reported that there wasn't anything suspicious about his death. He was filming the movie, Dangerous Waters at the time of his death.

Ray Liotta was 67 years old before he died. No official cause of death has been stated yet.

Ray Liotta was 67 when he passed away in his sleep, leaving behind his daughter Karsen, and his fiancé, Jacy Nittolo. Many Grand Theft Auto fans will remember him for his work as Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City. Tommy Vercetti was the first voiced protagonist in the entire series, and Ray Liotta's performance won several awards, such as:

G-Phoria's Best Voice Performance - Male

NAVGTR's Voice Performance

Satellite Awards' Outstanding Character from an Interactive Media

VGA's Best Performance by a Human

GTA Vice City's Tommy Vercetti was (and still is) a popular character. Tommy Vercetti was the main protagonist in that game and ultimately became the kingpin of that city. He hasn't been seen in the series since then, although he was referenced a few times in GTA San Andreas, having cut ties with Ken Rosenberg altogether.

One of Ray Liotta's other works, Goodfellas, also had a noticeable impact on the Grand Theft Auto series. One of the more obvious nods to it was the Badfellas poster littered across several of the 3D Universe games. Many of the actors in Goodfellas would later voice act some GTA characters, and there was also a costume known as Goodfella in Liberty City Stories.

Ray Liotta was making a comeback in the movie industry, with several movies yet to be released:

Cocaine Bear

An untilted Charlie Day film

The Substance

Dangerous Waters

He was born on December 18, 1954, with an acting career spanning from 1978 to 2022. He was won various awards past his GTA Vice City work, including:

Primetime Emmy Awards' Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

BSFC Awards' Best Supporting Actor

Robert Altman Award

Gold Derby TV Awards' Drama Guest Actor

