5 famous actors that fans probably didn't know were in the GTA series

The GTA franchise has always had a fascination with Hollywood. Rockstar Games has frequently brought in famous actors to play pivotal roles in the series, making their love for film and TV abundantly clear.

Games like GTA Vice City not only take after movies like Scarface in terms of tone and aesthetics but also recreate places from the movie. The Vercetti estate is a perfect creation of Tony Montana's mansion from the movie.

Here are some actors that fans might not have known were in the GTA franchise.

5 famous actors that fans might not have known were in the GTA franchise

#5 Ray Liotta - Tommy Vercetti, GTA Vice City

Ray Liotta is one of the most revered actors from the 90s, having gained critical acclaim with Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas. The actor excels in playing characters with an edge and brings Tommy Vercetti to life in brilliant fashion.

Tommy Vercetti is regarded as one of the best protagonists in the GTA series, and Ray's performance definitely has a lot to do with that. Fans are often surprised when they learn that the actor who played Henry Hill also voiced one of their favorite characters ever in the GTA franchise.

#4 Danny Trejo - Umberto Robina, GTA Vice City

Advertisement

Danny Trejo is easily one of the most recognizable actors in the industry. His intimidating aura is often in contrast to the cheerful and sunny characters he tends to play.

When he is not mowing down dictators and chopping heads off of minions, Danny Trejo can be seen playing some of the most hilariously charming characters. Umberto Robina, by all means, is the best comedic relief in a game that is full of hilarious characters.

As the de facto facilitator of the Cuban gangs in GTA Vice City, Umberto Robina holds a significant amount of power, but that is often offset by his hilarious and loud demeanor.

#3 Ricky Gervais - Himself, GTA 4

Advertisement

Perhaps one of the most quintessential voices of the 2000s and the 2010s, Ricky Gervais' cutting-edge comedy and commentary has made him quite the icon. His work on The Office as well as series like Derek and After Life have shot the comedian into mainstream stardom.

Many often forget that the comedian/actor made an appearance in GTA 4 as himself, performing stand-up in a club. Players can sit through his hilarious act as he performs one of his signature sets.

It is truly mind-blowing to see one of comedy's most prominent personalities make their way into one of the biggest video game franchises in the world.

#2 Cara Delevingne - DJ Cara, GTA 5

In one of the most ingenious cameos in the history of video games, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne plays a hilariously erratic radio host in GTA 5.

Advertisement

As the host of Non-Stop FM, DJ Cara will regularly break off into manic rants as a result of implied ecstacy use. Her constant reminders to "stay hydrated" and commands to "get up and dance!" make her one of the most hilarious parts of the game.

DJ Cara is also a huge fan of the fictional in-game videogame Righteous Slaughter. Her comments involving the game act as brilliant commentary on the videogame community.

The fact that her voiceover work in GTA 5 predates her debut film role makes this one of Cara Delevingne's first acting performances.

#1 Samuel L. Jackson - Officer Frank Tenpenny, GTA San Andreas

Samuel L. Jackson has proven time and time again that being iconic comes naturally to him. Regardless of the medium, Jackson never fails to make a huge impression, as is evidenced by his work in GTA San Andreas.

Regarded as perhaps the best villain in the entire series, Officer Frank Tenpenny is a force of nature. Corrupt to the bone, Jackson's performance simply allows the player to have a genuine dislike for the villainous character.

Charismatic and villainous, Officer Frank Tenpenny will go down in history as perhaps the GTA series' most revered villain.