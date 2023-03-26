5 intriguing GTA Vice City characters who sadly won't return ever

As beloved as many GTA Vice City characters are, it's incredibly unlikely that many of them will ever return. There are two main reasons why such interesting personalities probably won't appear in future games. First, GTA Vice City was part of the 3D Universe, and Rockstar Games has moved on from that canon timeline by focusing on the HD Universe.

Only very few characters from the old days (often just in-game celebrities) are referenced in the modern games.

Second, many people from this classic game would be very old in the modern day.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five GTA Vice City characters unlikely to return in a future game

1) Auntie Poulet

Auntie Poulet (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games was sued in the past over using the likeliness of Miss Cleo to create Auntie Poulet (even though Miss Cleo voiced the character). Even past that minor blemish is the fact that Auntie Poulet would be far too old to appear in a modern Grand Theft Auto game.

She was already considered fairly old back in the 80s, so seeing her almost 40 years later is dubious. Not to mention, the whole Haitian storyline was controversial due to how violent GTA Vice City was against this group of real-life people.

2) Donald Love

Donald Love is in the front (Image via Rockstar Games)

His role in GTA Vice City was minimal, yet he was important in Grand Theft Auto III and Liberty City Stories. Donald Love's unexplained disappearance in Grand Theft Auto III was never resolved. Unfortunately, there isn't an answer to every question. Rockstar Games decided to leave his fate as a cliffhanger, even when asked about it in an old Q&A.

This cannibal real-estate mogul would later get his old mentor, Avery Carrington, murdered to acquire his business plans in Liberty City Stories. Donald Love would later eat his body, which was quite the sad ending for Avery Carrington's story.

3) The Psycho

The Psycho (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some characters would only make sense to appear in one game. GTA Vice City's The Psycho is a good example since he was meant to be a lunatic who harassed Love Fist. Although Love Fist's Willy did return in Grand Theft Auto V, The Psycho's role was clearly replaced by Nigel and Mrs. Thornhill as the creeps obsessed about Love Fist (and celebrities in general).

Minor antagonists seldom appear in future games, so The Psycho will likely remain as a character stuck in the past.

4) Lance Vance

Lance Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the latest Grand Theft Auto titles always take place in the modern day, it would be impossible for Lance Vance to return under any realistic scenario. The only chance for this old character to return is if a future game occurs in the past, before 1986.

Lance Vance was eliminated by Tommy Vercetti at the end of GTA Vice City's main storyline. He did appear in a later game (Vice City Stories), but that took place two years before his death. As charming as the Lance Vance Dance was, fans shouldn't expect to see this classic antagonist return any time soon.

5) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti (Image via Rockstar Games)

A cameo or something else celebrating the character's history is possible, but a full return of a voiced Tommy Vercetti with new voice lines is sadly unlikely. Tommy Vercetti's voice actor, Ray Liotta, passed away in 2022, and it would be improbable that Rockstar Games would recast the old GTA Vice City protagonist being voiced by somebody else.

The company could have done so in the past before the famous actor's demise but chose not to then. At the very least, fans can hope that GTA 6 references Tommy Vercetti in some capacity.

