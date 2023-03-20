Will players see a new summer DLC 2023 in GTA Online after the Last Dose update?

GTA Online has been offering DLCs for years now, and they have become a crucial part of the gameplay experience. In the past, Rockstar Games would release innovative and exciting DLCs every six months. However, recently, some players feel that Rockstar has been lacking new ideas, while others speculate that they're intentionally holding back content.

The most recent Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, The Last Dose, has also disappointed fans with its lack of new content when compared to previous DLCs. This has led the community to question whether this could be the last DLC for the multiplayer game.

This article discusses whether or not there will be a new summer-themed DLC for GTA Online in 2023 and beyond.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

What the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC tells us about future GTA Online updates

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, which includes The Last Dose update, is without a doubt one of the smallest DLCs ever released in Grand Theft Auto Online. While previous DLCs had a plethora of new content to explore from the very start, Rockstar Games divided the recent DLC into two parts and released them as drip feed content.

Readers should also be aware that the gaming studio has been gradually reducing DLC content since the summer update of 2022. The Contract DLC, which was released on December 15, 2021, was the last significant update to GTA Online. The Criminal Enterprise and Los Santos Drug Wars updates only added a few minor contact missions to the game.

Although Rockstar hasn't revealed any official reasons for the change, the community believes that the developers have shifted their primary focus to the upcoming GTA 6 and are gradually phasing out the multiplayer game. However, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, has a different take on the matter.

During the Q3 earnings call on February 6, 2023, Karl Slatoff, Take-Two Interactive’s current President, stated:

“Throughout the balance of the fiscal year, Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with additional content updates.”

Additionally, Rockstar North design director Scott Butchard recently revealed:

“We take inspiration from comments on forums or videos and screenshots players have taken of things they’ve done in-game… There’s a fun example of this that’s coming for this year’s Halloween event that makes me laugh every time…”

These two statements indicate that Rockstar Games intends to release GTA Online DLCs in the future, including the Summer 2023 DLC.

Fans can also be rest assured that the multiplayer game will thrive at least until the release of GTA 6. Tez2, a Rockstar insider, has previously stated that a teaser for the upcoming game could be released within the multiplayer title.

