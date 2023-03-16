List of all new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars Last Dose missions revealed

The DLC update for the highly anticipated final chapter of the Drug Wars saga in GTA Online, officially titled The Last Dose, has finally arrived, and players are thrilled. Rockstar Games released the latest Los Santos Drug Wars update on March 16, 2023, around 3:00 pm IST, and the new features can be enjoyed right away.

According to Rockstar, it will wrap up all the unfinished events from the First Dose missions.

Rockstar Games has added 5 new story-based missions in GTA Online's The Last Dose update

The Last Dose is now available:
- This is an Intervention
- Unusual Suspects
- FriedMind
- Checking In
- BDKD

On March 9, 2023, Rockstar Games announced The Last Dose update, revealing that the next chapter would include five new missions, similar to the First Dose missions but with different approaches and rewards.

The gaming studio did not mention the missions at the time, but players can now access them. In chronological order, they are:

BDKD is the final mission in The Last Dose series. GTA Online players should note that Rockstar Games will also provide exclusive unlockable souvenirs with each mission in addition to the usual monetary and RP rewards.

While the Off the Rails mission, which was the final mission in First Dose, awarded players with the MTL Brickade 6x6, also known as the Acid Lab, the new BDKD mission will award players with a modified Ocelot Virtue, which is Dr. Friedlander's personal vehicle in GTA Online.

How to access The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

The update is now live, and players can take part in all five missions in chronological order. However, you must first unlock the This is an Intervention mission to gain access to the rest. You can follow these steps:

Log into Grand Theft Auto Online Stay in free roam. You can be inside your apartment or out in the streets. But, don’t engage in any activities for a few minutes. Wait for a phone call from Dax. Go to the D marker on the map, which is located outside the Freakshop

Once Dax calls you, you’ll be able to launch the missions as before. Some players have reported that the D marker is not visible outside the Freakshop. In that case, Dax's call will restore the marker.

