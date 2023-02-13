Why Acid Lab is the best business for making money in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has been one of the major updates in GTA Online in recent times. Rockstar Games released an update on December 13, 2022, which added the Acid Lab business to the game.

The primary goal of the DLC was to introduce the Acid Lab business and its story-based missions. Although there are already several businesses and errands in the multiplayer game, the Acid Lab is a new business with unique functionalities. Grand Theft Auto Online players quickly jumped into the business, making it popular overnight.

This article explains why Acid Lab is currently one of the best GTA Online businesses for money grinding.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

What distinguishes the Acid Lab from the other businesses in GTA Online?

The Acid Lab is a mobile business that operates out of the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. Unlike other businesses that have a fixed location, the Acid Lab can be called and moved to any location on the map. Due to its versatility, it has become one of the most popular businesses in GTA Online.

Other businesses require you to visit their location to use their services. Although the Benefactor Terrorbyte can be used to operate them, it only has limited access and requires significant labor. However, the Acid Lab can be summoned and used anywhere, whether in Paleto Bay or the Port of Los Santos.

Even if you don't have time to use the Acid Lab, you can always call Mutt to get supplies for a fee. The lab assistant will source the products on his own and keep the business running in the background. GTA Online players can call him in between heists or missions and continue with their errands until the Acid Lab is ready to sell.

Selling Acid Lab products is also very simple in comparison to other businesses. Most businesses, especially MC Club ones, spawn multiple vehicles and packages, forcing solo GTA Online players to hire more associates or make multiple trips, but the Acid Lab condenses the entire batch into a single vehicle, making it easy for everyone to sell.

Whether you sell all five bars or just one, it will always spawn in the new Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, an off-road motorcycle capable of gliding through traffic and congested areas. Its speed is also sufficient, making sell missions a quick affair.

Additionally, the free production boost is one of the most underappreciated aspects of the Acid Lab business. Every day, you can boost the production speed by half an hour, significantly reducing batch production time. This enables players to quickly sell and prepare the next batch of acid lab products.

The product rate of the Acid Lab is also significantly higher than most other businesses in GTA Online. Once you have fully upgraded the business, a full batch of Acid Lab products will earn you around $325,00. While it is not usually advised, you can sell them in a full lobby to make extra money as well.

The mobility feature, combined with remote accessibility and a single vehicle for sell missions, makes the Acid Lab one of the most profitable GTA Online businesses in 2023.

