The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update added the Acid Lab business to GTA Online. Rockstar Games introduced the property as a new venture that operates and functions differently than other businesses.

While other businesses are housed in permanent structures, the Acid Lab is situated behind the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. This allows GTA Online players to spawn and transport their business anywhere in San Andreas.

This mobility also results in the business spawning various Sell and Supply missions in different locations. It should be noted that the location of the missions is entirely dependent on the position of the Brickade 6x6.

All locations for Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in GTA Online

PLTytus, a well-known GTA informer, shared a tweet on December 18, 2022, revealing all the locations of Sell and Supply missions for the Acid Lab business. According to the user, the missions can be triggered from the Acid Lab's location. Tez2, another GTA data miner, also contributed by determining coordinates, trigger points, and distances.

A map depicting all Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in GTA Online (Image via TW/PLTytus)

Supply mission locations

Most of the Acid Lab supply missions in GTA Online are located in Blaine County. Acid Lab's location can activate five different types of supply missions. They are as follows:

Ari Drop

Chemical Spill

Grain

Vans

Volatile Chemicals

There are 15 locations with predefined missions that players can get in GTA Online. The locations and missions are as follows:

LSIA - Volatile Chemicals

Little Bighorn Avenue - Volatile Chemicals

Grapeseed Avenue - Volatile Chemicals

Popular Street - Vans

Vinewood Boulevard - Vans

Paleto Bay - Vans

La Fuente Blanca - Air Drop

Raton View - Air Drop

Procopio Promenade - Air Drop

Harmony - Chemical Spill

Cassidy Trail - Chemical Spill

Grapeseed - Chemical Spill

O’Neil Way - Grain

Grapeseed - Grain

O’Neil Way - Grain

Sell mission locations

The Acid Lab business in GTA Online has more Sell mission locations than Supply mission ones. There are 48 types of missions scattered across the map. These are classified into three types: Paperboy, Stash, and Police Sting.

The Acid Lab Sell mission locations are as follows:

Los Santos Terminal - Police Sting El Burro Boulevard - Police Sting Signal Street - Police Sting Groove Street - Police Sting Little Bighorn Avenue - Police Sting Murrieta Oil Field - Police Sting Elysian Fields Freeway - Police Sting LSIA - Police Sting LSIA - Police Sting Vespucci - Police Sting Del Perro Pier - Police Sting Ginger Street - Police Sting Supply Street - Police Sting East Vinewood - Police Sting Pacific Bluffs - Police Sting West Eclipse Boulevard - Police Sting Richman - Police Sting Vinewood - Police Sting Vinewood Park Drive - Police Sting Vinewood Bowl - Police Sting Greenwich Parkway - Stash Melanoma Street - Stash Jamestown Street - Stash Murrieta Oil Field - Stash Strawberry Avenue - Stash Del Perro Pier - Stash Little Seoul - Stash Sinners Passage - Stash Glory Way - Stash Elgin Avenue - Stash Vinewood - Stash Rockford Hills - Stash Pacific Bluffs - Stash Ineseno Road - Stash Power Street - Stash Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Stash Senora National Park - Stash Grand Senora Desert - Stash Route 68 - Stash Harmony - Stash Marina Drive - Stash Galilee - Stash Lumber Yard - Stash Paleto Forest - Stash Paleto Bay - Stash Innocence Boulevard - Paperboy Vinewood - Paperboy Vinewood Hills - Paperboy

The game determines these locations based on the truck's proximity and mission type.

