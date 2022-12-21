The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update added the Acid Lab business to GTA Online. Rockstar Games introduced the property as a new venture that operates and functions differently than other businesses.
While other businesses are housed in permanent structures, the Acid Lab is situated behind the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. This allows GTA Online players to spawn and transport their business anywhere in San Andreas.
This mobility also results in the business spawning various Sell and Supply missions in different locations. It should be noted that the location of the missions is entirely dependent on the position of the Brickade 6x6.
All locations for Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in GTA Online
PLTytus, a well-known GTA informer, shared a tweet on December 18, 2022, revealing all the locations of Sell and Supply missions for the Acid Lab business. According to the user, the missions can be triggered from the Acid Lab's location. Tez2, another GTA data miner, also contributed by determining coordinates, trigger points, and distances.
Supply mission locations
Most of the Acid Lab supply missions in GTA Online are located in Blaine County. Acid Lab's location can activate five different types of supply missions. They are as follows:
- Ari Drop
- Chemical Spill
- Grain
- Vans
- Volatile Chemicals
There are 15 locations with predefined missions that players can get in GTA Online. The locations and missions are as follows:
- LSIA - Volatile Chemicals
- Little Bighorn Avenue - Volatile Chemicals
- Grapeseed Avenue - Volatile Chemicals
- Popular Street - Vans
- Vinewood Boulevard - Vans
- Paleto Bay - Vans
- La Fuente Blanca - Air Drop
- Raton View - Air Drop
- Procopio Promenade - Air Drop
- Harmony - Chemical Spill
- Cassidy Trail - Chemical Spill
- Grapeseed - Chemical Spill
- O’Neil Way - Grain
- Grapeseed - Grain
- O’Neil Way - Grain
Sell mission locations
The Acid Lab business in GTA Online has more Sell mission locations than Supply mission ones. There are 48 types of missions scattered across the map. These are classified into three types: Paperboy, Stash, and Police Sting.
The Acid Lab Sell mission locations are as follows:
- Los Santos Terminal - Police Sting
- El Burro Boulevard - Police Sting
- Signal Street - Police Sting
- Groove Street - Police Sting
- Little Bighorn Avenue - Police Sting
- Murrieta Oil Field - Police Sting
- Elysian Fields Freeway - Police Sting
- LSIA - Police Sting
- LSIA - Police Sting
- Vespucci - Police Sting
- Del Perro Pier - Police Sting
- Ginger Street - Police Sting
- Supply Street - Police Sting
- East Vinewood - Police Sting
- Pacific Bluffs - Police Sting
- West Eclipse Boulevard - Police Sting
- Richman - Police Sting
- Vinewood - Police Sting
- Vinewood Park Drive - Police Sting
- Vinewood Bowl - Police Sting
- Greenwich Parkway - Stash
- Melanoma Street - Stash
- Jamestown Street - Stash
- Murrieta Oil Field - Stash
- Strawberry Avenue - Stash
- Del Perro Pier - Stash
- Little Seoul - Stash
- Sinners Passage - Stash
- Glory Way - Stash
- Elgin Avenue - Stash
- Vinewood - Stash
- Rockford Hills - Stash
- Pacific Bluffs - Stash
- Ineseno Road - Stash
- Power Street - Stash
- Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Stash
- Senora National Park - Stash
- Grand Senora Desert - Stash
- Route 68 - Stash
- Harmony - Stash
- Marina Drive - Stash
- Galilee - Stash
- Lumber Yard - Stash
- Paleto Forest - Stash
- Paleto Bay - Stash
- Innocence Boulevard - Paperboy
- Vinewood - Paperboy
- Vinewood Hills - Paperboy
The game determines these locations based on the truck's proximity and mission type.
