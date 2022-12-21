Create

Locations of all GTA Online Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in Los Santos Drug Wars update revealed

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Dec 21, 2022 10:32 PM IST
All Acid Lab mission locations in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update added the Acid Lab business to GTA Online. Rockstar Games introduced the property as a new venture that operates and functions differently than other businesses.

While other businesses are housed in permanent structures, the Acid Lab is situated behind the new MTL Brickade 6x6 truck. This allows GTA Online players to spawn and transport their business anywhere in San Andreas.

This mobility also results in the business spawning various Sell and Supply missions in different locations. It should be noted that the location of the missions is entirely dependent on the position of the Brickade 6x6.

All locations for Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in GTA Online

PLTytus, a well-known GTA informer, shared a tweet on December 18, 2022, revealing all the locations of Sell and Supply missions for the Acid Lab business. According to the user, the missions can be triggered from the Acid Lab's location. Tez2, another GTA data miner, also contributed by determining coordinates, trigger points, and distances.

A map depicting all Acid Lab Sell and Supply missions in GTA Online (Image via TW/PLTytus)
Supply mission locations

Most of the Acid Lab supply missions in GTA Online are located in Blaine County. Acid Lab's location can activate five different types of supply missions. They are as follows:

  • Ari Drop
  • Chemical Spill
  • Grain
  • Vans
  • Volatile Chemicals

There are 15 locations with predefined missions that players can get in GTA Online. The locations and missions are as follows:

  • LSIA - Volatile Chemicals
  • Little Bighorn Avenue - Volatile Chemicals
  • Grapeseed Avenue - Volatile Chemicals
  • Popular Street - Vans
  • Vinewood Boulevard - Vans
  • Paleto Bay - Vans
  • La Fuente Blanca - Air Drop
  • Raton View - Air Drop
  • Procopio Promenade - Air Drop
  • Harmony - Chemical Spill
  • Cassidy Trail - Chemical Spill
  • Grapeseed - Chemical Spill
  • O’Neil Way - Grain
  • Grapeseed - Grain
  • O’Neil Way - Grain

Sell mission locations

The Acid Lab business in GTA Online has more Sell mission locations than Supply mission ones. There are 48 types of missions scattered across the map. These are classified into three types: Paperboy, Stash, and Police Sting.

The Acid Lab Sell mission locations are as follows:

  1. Los Santos Terminal - Police Sting
  2. El Burro Boulevard - Police Sting
  3. Signal Street - Police Sting
  4. Groove Street - Police Sting
  5. Little Bighorn Avenue - Police Sting
  6. Murrieta Oil Field - Police Sting
  7. Elysian Fields Freeway - Police Sting
  8. LSIA - Police Sting
  9. LSIA - Police Sting
  10. Vespucci - Police Sting
  11. Del Perro Pier - Police Sting
  12. Ginger Street - Police Sting
  13. Supply Street - Police Sting
  14. East Vinewood - Police Sting
  15. Pacific Bluffs - Police Sting
  16. West Eclipse Boulevard - Police Sting
  17. Richman - Police Sting
  18. Vinewood - Police Sting
  19. Vinewood Park Drive - Police Sting
  20. Vinewood Bowl - Police Sting
  21. Greenwich Parkway - Stash
  22. Melanoma Street - Stash
  23. Jamestown Street - Stash
  24. Murrieta Oil Field - Stash
  25. Strawberry Avenue - Stash
  26. Del Perro Pier - Stash
  27. Little Seoul - Stash
  28. Sinners Passage - Stash
  29. Glory Way - Stash
  30. Elgin Avenue - Stash
  31. Vinewood - Stash
  32. Rockford Hills - Stash
  33. Pacific Bluffs - Stash
  34. Ineseno Road - Stash
  35. Power Street - Stash
  36. Palmer-Taylor Power Station - Stash
  37. Senora National Park - Stash
  38. Grand Senora Desert - Stash
  39. Route 68 - Stash
  40. Harmony - Stash
  41. Marina Drive - Stash
  42. Galilee - Stash
  43. Lumber Yard - Stash
  44. Paleto Forest - Stash
  45. Paleto Bay - Stash
  46. Innocence Boulevard - Paperboy
  47. Vinewood - Paperboy
  48. Vinewood Hills - Paperboy

The game determines these locations based on the truck's proximity and mission type.

