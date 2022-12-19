5 reasons to get the Brickade 6x6 in GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars

The winter DLC for GTA Online included numerous improvements and surprises, and players are still enjoying the new additions. While there will be more surprises in the Los Santos Drug Wars update, its first chapter has received a positive response from the community.

The MTL Brickade 6x6 was a surprise to Grand Theft Auto Online players. Although Rockstar Games teased the truck numerous times before DLC's release, fans were skeptical of its functionalities.

However, since the update's release, the Brickade 6x6 has become one of the most popular vehicles in the game. This article lists five reasons why GTA Online players should get the truck.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 reasons why GTA Online players should purchase the Brickade 6x6

1) Acid Lab business

The first and most important reason is to set up the Acid Lab business. Rockstar Games incorporated the new Brickade 6x6 into the Acid Lab business, and both are mutually dependent. GTA Online allows players to establish the Acid Lab business on the back of the truck after the Off the Rails mission in the First Dose series.

Acid Lab is the newest business in Grand Theft Auto Online, with its own set of features and a distinct business model. It is also the first mobile business center that players can request and transport anywhere on the map.

The payouts for the business are also competitive with other existing ventures, making it quite profitable.

2) Comes with a free motorcycle

The MTL Brickade 6x6 comes with two surprises: Acid Lab and the Manchez Scout C delivery motorcycle. While GTA Online players must pay $750,000 to unlock the Acid Lab (free for GTA+ members this month), the motorcycle is available immediately.

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is one of the fastest off-road motorcycles, serving as the Acid Lab's sole delivery vehicle. Unlike other businesses, which spawn random and sometimes multiple vehicles during Sell Missions, the chemical business only spawns the Manchez Scout C regardless of the number of products sold.

Gamers can also spawn the motorcycle for non-business purposes. It's an excellent vehicle for navigating through the hills, bumpy roads, and high terrains of Blaine County. Being a slim-body motorcycle, it can also be used to quickly cut through Los Santos traffic and jump over obstacles.

3) Absolute tank

An underrated feature of the new Brickade 6x6 is its resilience. When fully upgraded, the heavy-duty military-grade vehicle can easily tank 48 Oppressor missiles, 48 Sticky Bombs, 115 rounds of explosive bullets, 25 tank canons, and 11 anti-aircraft missiles. With such resistance, Brickade 6x6 ranks among the top defensive vehicles in the game.

GTA Online players can use it in Freeroam without being griefed by an Oppressor MK 2 or blown up by pesky little bombs.

4) Can clear its path with ease

The Brickade 6x6 has a useful upgrade feature that makes it unstoppable in Los Santos' notorious traffic. The truck can be outfitted with Ram Weapons in the Freakshop, which scoops up unwanted traffic.

The Large Scoop, which costs $295,000, throws out vehicles just like the Ramp Buggy. It's a great way to travel without being bothered by NPCs or other GTA Online players.

5) Easy commuting vehicle for missions

Lastly, it serves as a one-stop solution for all business and mission-related activities in GTA Online. Along with business missions, the truck can be used in other free-roam missions that allow any vehicle to operate.

It has a good top speed of 65.24 mph or 105.00 km/h and a six-seater capacity, making it an ideal vehicle for group commutes.

