5 reasons to run Acid Lab business in GTA Online

The Acid Lab business is one of the newest assets in GTA Online, and it has quickly gained popularity. Rockstar Games introduced the business with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC on December 13, 2022, and it is still actively boosted and promoted to this day.

Despite similarities to other businesses in the game, the Acid Lab features unique mechanics. It is also a highly profitable venture that requires minimal upkeep. Here are five reasons why players should consider running the Acid Lab business in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 ways the Acid Lab redefines business operations in GTA Online

1) Mobility feature

The mobility of the Acid Lab is its standout feature. Unlike other businesses in GTA Online, it's housed in an MTL Brickade 6x6 truck that can be driven to any location on the map.

Players can also summon it to their current vicinity. Whether in Paleto Bay or LSIA, the Acid Lab and Sell Missions can be initiated from any area, though the mission type and selling location will be influenced by the lab's position.

2) Best solo business

The Acid Lab is one of the best solo businesses to run in GTA Online. While most businesses require two or more associates to sell a full batch of products, Acid Lab products can be sold solo. Rockstar provides players with the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle that holds the entire batch.

This eliminates the risk of other players damaging the products and saves time, as the entire batch can be delivered in a single trip. Additionally, the motorcycle can be upgraded for faster delivery and is also a versatile vehicle that can be used for exploring the game's open world.

3) Engaging source missions

Acid Lab's source missions are also engaging and fun. To obtain supplies, GTA Online players can use their personal vehicles, the Manchez Scout C motorcycle, or the Brickade 6x6 truck. While personal vehicles and the motorcycle speed up the source mission, the Brickade 6x6 truck protects players from enemy NPCs, griefers, and annoying traffic.

If you choose the first two options, you can directly call the Acid Lab near you once you've collected the supplies. This way, you can minimize your return journey to the business and save time that you can use to engage in other money-making activities.

4) Free production boost

Once you've gathered your supplies, you can use the free boost feature to boost your Acid production. Rockstar Games allows GTA Online players to boost their business for about half an hour. Once boosted, the feature will be temporarily disabled and can be reused after 24 real-life hours. This boost significantly increases output and allows players to sell more quickly.

To get the most out of Acid Lab, GTA Online players should source and boost production as soon as they log in and sell the entire batch after 1.5 to two hours. When the boost expires, the lab will take its usual time to procure goods.

5) Free defensive vehicle

Purchasing the Acid Lab business grants players access to the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck and vice versa. It is one of the best defensive vehicles in GTA Online, capable of withstanding almost any lethal weapon. Even if the truck is destroyed, the products and supplies inside remain safe, resulting in no loss to the owner.

