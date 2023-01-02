How to get Acid Lab in GTA Online in 2023? - A beginner's guide

Acid Lab is the newest business in GTA Online, added on December 13, 2022, with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Despite being only a few weeks old, the business quickly gained popularity and is now one of the most profitable ventures in the game.

Rockstar Games uniquely designed this income opportunity with distinct operating functions. Unlike others, it is a mobile business that players can spawn and carry anywhere on the map. However, it has a complex setup procedure.

Many players are still perplexed about how to acquire and begin production in the Acid Lab, even though it has been available for several days; for the benefit of the players, this article describes the process of establishing the business in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Steps to establish the Acid Lab business in GTA Online in 2023

Before beginning the process, you must update the game to the most recent patch. Rockstar Games released an update for all gaming platforms on December 13, 2022, and the newest version has to be installed to get the latest additions to the game.

Once updated, log into GTA Online and join any session. After a few moments, you will receive a phone call from Ron Jakowski informing you of a new gang activity in Sandy Shores. Accepting the call will spawn a new mission in the Ace Liquors store. Players can also find it on the map by looking for the yellow "R" marker.

When you arrive at the location, GTA Online will launch the 'First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe' mission and play a lengthy cutscene introducing you to the various members of the Fooliganz gang. After the cutscene, Dax, the gang's leader, will ask you to kill The Lost MC members and retrieve his Journey II RV from their possession.

Once done, Dax will ask you to take him and the vehicle to the Freakshop in Los Santos. While the first mission in the First Dose series spawns at Sandy Shores, you can initiate others outside the Freakshop. All missions in the GTA Online First Dose series are as follows:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

After completing the first five missions, Dax will send you to the Humane Labs and Research Center in Blaine County to steal some chemical supplies from Merryweather Securities. Once you've stolen enough, Dax will notify you about the Merryweather trains carrying the MTL Brickade 6x6.

You must reach the train in time to derail it and steal the truck. However, Merryweather guards in choppers and SUVs will arrive at the location, making the process difficult. Once you've eliminated all of them and stolen their truck, you must take it to the Freakshop to store it.

Inside the Freakshop, players can upgrade the truck and set up the Acid Lab in the back cabin. While any upgrades to the truck also apply to the Acid Lab, you have to unlock the Equipment Upgrades for the business by completing ten Fooligan Jobs.

