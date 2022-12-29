GTA Online launches new Western Powersurge bike with New Year weekly update (December 29, 2022)

On December 29, 2022, the 2023 New Year weekly update for GTA Online was officially released, with Rockstar Games adding the Western Powersurge bike as part of the drip feed content for the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Although the highly anticipated update has only included one drip-feed vehicle so far, the community is overjoyed, considering that this is the very first electric motorcycle in GTA Online. Presently, Rockstar's popular multiplayer game features a total of 20 electric vehicles, with Powersurge being the only two-wheeler option.

Rockstar Games has released the Western Powersurge as the first electric motorcycle in GTA Online

Earlier today, Grand Theft Auto Online's weekly update added the Western Powersurge electric motorcycle to the Legendary Motorsport website. Players can visit the website through their in-game phones or laptops and purchase this vehicle for $1,605,000.

The newly added vehicle's design is heavily influenced by the real-life 2019 Harley-Davidson LiveWire, which is also an electric motorcycle. In the above video by YouTuber GTA Series Videos, the Powersurge can be seen smoothly gliding through the snowy streets of Los Santos.

Since it's an electric vehicle, it does not feature the traditional engine revving noise and emits a low-volume beaming sound instead, similar to most of the electric vehicles in the game.

Furthermore, players can take this brand new motorcycle to the Los Santos Customs Workshop and modify it to their liking. Several fairing modifications can be applied onto this vehicle's body and headlights. It also has 16 different seat designs, seven different fuel tank designs, and 13 different livery options, including the Love Fist and Lost MC liveries.

The Powersurge's speed as displayed on the digital instrument cluster in the video (Image via YouTube)

This electric motorcycle features a digital instrument cluster that displays plenty of information while driving. Although the actual top speed of the vehicle is currently unconfirmed, it can be seen driving at a speed of 143 mph or 230.14 km/h in the video.

Weighing in at 255 kilograms, the Powersurge only has a single gear. The rear-wheel drive and quick acceleration of this new motorcycle allows it to move quickly through traffic, making it an ideal vehicle for regular commuting in GTA Online.

GTA Online weekly update added two new vehicles to the Podium and Prize Ride rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - GP1, Powersurge

Simeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw

#GTAOnline Podium - AdderPrize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - GP1, PowersurgeSimeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw Podium - AdderPrize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)Luxury Showcase - GP1, PowersurgeSimeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw#GTAOnline https://t.co/o1p0C3wbBX

Alongside the Powersurge, the game's developers have added two new vehicles as the Diamond Casino & Resort Podium and Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride.

This week's Podium Vehicle is the Truffade Adder, which normally costs $1 million, and the Prize Ride award is the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, which costs $745,000.

To potentially win the Adder, players must go to the Diamond Casino and spin the Lucky Wheel. If players are interested in obtaining the Gauntlet Hellfire, they will have to head to the LS Car Meet and finish in the top three spots in three consecutive Pursuit Series races to claim the Prize Ride vehicle.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes