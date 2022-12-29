On December 29, 2022, Rockstar Games officially released the 2023 New Year weekly update for GTA Online. Continuing with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and marking the end of the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise event, the gaming company has brought new additions to the multiplayer game.

The most recent update includes the introduction of two new vehicles as the Diamond Casino Podium and Prize Ride rewards in GTA Online. For interested players, these vehicles will remain available in-game until January 5, 2023.

Rockstar Games' New Year weekly update added two new vehicles for the Podium and Prize Rides in GTA Online

Prize Ride - Gauntlet Hellfire (Top 3 in Pursuit Races, 3 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - GP1, Powersurge

Simeon Showroom - Kamacho, Futo GTX, Brawler, Dubsta 6x6, Outlaw

Starting off with the Podium vehicle, this week's reward is the Truffade Adder. GTA Online players can spin the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort at East Vinewood in Los Santos to potentially win this vehicle.

However, one should keep in mind that simply spinning the wheel does not guarantee a reward, as there are 19 other prizes to be won, with only a 5% chance of winning the Podium Vehicle. After spinning the wheel once, you will have to return to the casino after 24 real-life hours to try your luck again.

Moving on to the Prize Ride Award, this week’s prize is the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire at the Los Santos Car Meet in Popular Street, East Los Santos. To win this bulky muscle car, players will have to finish in the top three positions of the Pursuit Series races for three days in a row.

Specifications and details about the Truffade Adder

Based on the real-life Bugatti Super Veyron and Saab Aero-X, the Adder is a two-seater hypercar in GTA Online. While the body of the car is mostly inspired by the Bugatti, the wheels, headlamps, and front fascia are inspired by the Saab concept car.

Like real-life Buggati vehicles, the Adder boasts excellent performance and is one of the best-performing vehicles in a straight line. Despite having top-notch acceleration, the lack of spoiler upgrades makes this vehicle's handling subpar, especially while taking corners.

It has an 8-liter engine that produces 1100bhp and a six-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h.

Specifications and details about the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a two-seater muscle-class vehicle in GTA Online. Rockstar Games took inspiration from three real-life cars (2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, 5th Gen Chevrolet Camaro, and 6th Gen Ford Mustang) to design the Gauntlet Hellfire.

The Gauntlet Hellfire has excellent acceleration and an extremely high top speed, making it one of the fastest race cars in a straight line. This vehicle's powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a five-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 125.25 mph or 201.57 km/h.

