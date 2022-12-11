GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update to let players complete Agatha's Casino Story Missions solo

The upcoming GTA Online winter update will bring many exciting changes for players. Rockstar Games has announced a number of new missions, quality-of-life changes, and more in its newsletter. While new story missions have already wowed players, a significant gameplay change to an existing mission has also awakened their interest.

The Casino Story Missions in the game will be significantly improved following the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update on December 13, 2022. The gaming company made a special mention of the missions, allowing fans to play them solo once the update is released.

This article provides a brief overview of the Casino Story Missions and their gameplay changes in GTA Online.

Rockstar allows GTA Online gamers to play the Casino Story Missions solo in Los Santos Drug Wars update

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 This December’s GTA Online update will add a wide range of new experience improvements and more, in the first installment of a massive multi-part update: rsg.ms/1f57034 https://t.co/X8o0HRV1kr

Rockstar Games announced the upcoming winter update on GTA Online in a Tweet on December 6, 2022. Along with other information, the official newsletter mentioning the Casino Story Missions stated the following:

“Take on Agatha’s Casino Story Missions as a solo operator by visiting the Management Office of The Diamond Casino & Resort.”

Currently, these missions require at least two players to begin and can be expanded to four players in total. The game assigns each player a specific task that must be completed to progress in the mission. The number of players also influences how long it takes to complete a mission.

However, following the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update, GTA Online players will be able to begin these missions on their own. The mission lobby will not require multiple players, and gamers will be able to complete each aspect of the mission solo. One thing to note is that this will make the game take longer to complete.

More details about the Casino Story Missions in GTA Online

Agatha Baker, the general manager of The Diamond Casino & Resort, assigns six story-based missions to players. However, to unlock Agatha and her assignments, players must have a Master Penthouse in The Diamond Casino & Resort.

Once the property has been purchased, Agatha will contact you to ask for your assistance in preventing Avery Duggan and his nephew Thornton Duggan from taking over the business.

The Duggan family wants to raze The Diamond Casino & Resort, rebuild it, and turn it into a profitable business for themselves. In doing so, they used a number of shady tactics, giving them the advantage. Agatha Baker wants to keep the business to themselves and warned players that if the Duggans succeed, they will lose their property rights to the penthouse.

The six Story Missions are as follows:

Loose Cheng

Players must go to an abandoned motel in Blaine County to save Tao Cheng from being kidnapped by The Lost MC.

House Keeping

GTA Online players must assist Vincent, the Casino & Resort's head of security, in eliminating enemies and recovering the stolen podium car from hired troublemakers.

Strong Arm Tactics

Players must attend a business meeting with the Duggans and casino management, and eliminate the enemy when things go south.

Play to Win

Casino management wants to retaliate against the Duggans and assign you to destroy all of their gas tankers.

Bad Beat

Following the previous act, Avery Duggan dispatches mercenaries to attack The Diamond Casino & Resort, and players must rescue it.

Cashing Out

It is the final mission in the series, and GTA Online players must kill Avery Duggan to save the business.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes