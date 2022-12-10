Full list of bicycles in GTA Online ahead of Los Santos Drug Wars winter update

Bicycles are one of the many vehicles available in GTA Online, with Rockstar Games adding a number of different bicycles to the game that can be used in various situations. While not as common as the cars, motorcycles, and aircraft in the game, bicycles are still a fun way to explore the streets.

Although bicycles have been present in the game since its release, they were mostly ignored by many players. However, with The Criminal Enterprises update, Rockstar Games began to improve these underrated vehicles and allowed gamers to customize their bicycles.

On December 6, 2022, the gaming company announced that GTA Online players would be able to request bicycles by calling the Mechanic. Rockstar's newsletter states:

“Bicycles will be added to the list of vehicles that can be requested from your Personal Garage when calling the Mechanic.”

This quality-of-life update will undoubtedly increase the popularity of bicycles amongst the playerbase. The article below lists all of the bicycles in GTA Online, and where you can buy them.

List of all bicycles available in GTA Online

1) BMX

As the name implies, BMX is a bicycle motocross vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. It has been present in the franchise since GTA San Andreas and can be found in various other titles. It has a single brake on the right handlebar, but no bell or light.

Boasting a top speed of 35.25 mph or 56.73 km/h, GTA Online players can purchase this bicycle for $800 from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

2) Cruiser

The Cruiser is inspired by real-life Beach Cruiser bikes that were fairly popular in the 1930s. It has a strong frame and a single front lamp. Its bell has a distinct sound in comparison to other bicycles.

It has a top speed of 33.50 mph or 53.91 km/h and can be purchased for $800 from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

3) Endurex Race Bike

The Endurex Race Bike is one of the fastest and most expensive bicycles in the game. Besides its sporty appearance, this speedy two-wheeler has a top speed of 47.00 mph or 75.64 km/h.

Interested players can purchase it from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website for $10,000.

4) Scorcher

Scorcher is a hardtail mountain bike in GTA Online that's inspired by the real-life Saracen Zen and Rockshox Domain 180mm. As a mountain bike, it features off-road tires with high-performance capabilities.

It has a top speed of 38.25 mph or 61.56 km/h and is capable of climbing near-vertical hills faster than other bicycles. If players are interested in purchasing this bike, it costs $2,000 on the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

5) Tri-Cycles Race Bike

The Tri-Cycles Race Bike is a lightweight bicycle that performs exceptionally well in category races. Black drop handlebars and raised seats provide the rider with an aerodynamic posture to reduce wind resistance.

It has a top speed of 47.00 mph or 75.64 km/h and GTA Online players can purchase it from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website for $10,000.

6) Whippet Race Bike

The Whippet Race Bike is identical to the Tri-Cycles Race Bike in terms of performance and other characteristics. Its only distinction is the color and minor body modifications.

It also costs $10,000 and can be purchased from the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

