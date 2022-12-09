5 best missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic games in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games originally released the game in 2004 and remastered it in 2021. While the missions and the majority of the gameplay remain the same, the developers improved the graphics and made some quality-of-life changes, making it the definitive edition of the classic title.

While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition was one of the franchise's most divisive releases, it gave the 3D Universe games an HD makeover and allowed fans to relive their nostalgia.

Gamers can once again roam and explore the streets of Liberty City, Vice City, and Los Santos. The missions in San Andreas have also been enhanced to HD quality, making them more enjoyable than ever. This article lists the five best missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Just Business, Saint Mark's Bistro, and three other missions gamers must try in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

1) Stowaway

The Stowaway mission in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is regarded as the inspiration for the Minor Turbulence mission in GTA 5. It requires Carl “CJ” Johnson to get on a moving plane by motorcycle, plant a bomb, and jump off the plane from a high altitude.

The mission takes place at Verdant Meadows Airfield, where the CIA arrives with a cargo plane and several guards to steal supplies from the airfield. CJ's boss, Mike Toreno, orders him to pursue the plane, kill the guards, and destroy all supplies.

It is one of the most exciting missions in the game and requires extreme timing and patience. CJ will be awarded $20,000 once the job is executed.

2) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro is one of the most popular missions in the franchise as it merges two of the most iconic GTA titles. The mission starts in Las Venturas and transports players to Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 3.

Salvatore Leone ordered CJ to eliminate the Forelli Family by assassinating Marco Forelli. CJ accepts the job and boards a flight from Las Venturas Airport to Liberty City. Once he arrives at the location, CJ takes out several Forelli gang members and ultimately kills Marco.

3) Just Business

Just Business is one of the most action-packed missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. The mission takes place in several instances and provides the feel of an action blockbuster film. With gunfights, car chases, and extreme stunts, the mission is sure to keep players on the edge of their seats.

CJ and Big Smoke attend a business meeting where they are ambushed by Russian Mafia goons. They both retaliate with fire and flee the scene on motorcycles.

However, the goons pursue them in cars, bikes, and trucks, and CJ kills them while Big Smoke drives the motorcycle.

4) Wrong Side of the Tracks

We've all grown tired of hearing Big Smoke's famous line, "All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!" over and over. The Wrong Side of the Tracks is one of the best missions in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, taking the protagonists on an epic chase mission.

While the mission appears to be difficult in general, there are many open-world elements GTA players can use to complete the mission in a matter of minutes. The iconic mission also gave birth to many amusing and high-IQ strategies that have become popular memes in the gaming community.

5) End of the Line

The End of the Line is arguably the best and most satisfying mission in GTA San Andreas. It is the last story mission where CJ kills Big Smoke and officer Frank Tenpenny, restoring Grove Street Families as the most powerful gang in Los Santos.

Killing both traitors was two of the game's best moments, and players can relive them in the definitive edition of the game.

