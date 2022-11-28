This mod adds a town from GTA San Andreas to GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto games are jam-packed with various cities and locations, and GTA San Andreas is no exception. The classic 3D Universe title includes three major cities and numerous towns and villages. Although Grand Theft Auto 5 is inspired by San Andreas, it lacks many of the locations found in the previous game.

However, the modding community for Grand Theft Auto games is very active and has provided many mods that reduce the difference between San Andreas and GTA 5. While many other missing locations have already been modded for the latest game, a new mod allows players to visit Fort Carson town from San Andreas.

This article describes the Carson City mod from GTA5-Mods and what fans can discover in the iconic city.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA San Andreas fans can now visit Carson City in Grand Theft Auto 5 using mods

The modded Carson City is based on Fort Carson, the largest town in Bone County, San Andreas. Abrian19, a modder, recreated the vintage 3D Universe city and brought it to the HD Universe in GTA 5. The modded city can be found on Sandy Shores. However, the developer described the city's direction as follows:

“The only road that leads to the town is via the Sandy Shores Beach Front Recreation Area near Trevor's house.”

The area is located east of Sandy Shores and covers a large portion of the Alamo Sea, almost narrowing it. While barren lands and small highlands surround the city, the downtown area has paved roads with dividers and sidewalks.

Aerial view of Carson City as seen in the mod (Image via Abrian19)

The modder has included highly detailed buildings with high-resolution textures in the patch. It also features Rockstar Games' trademark "imperfection" details to create a vibrant world. Fans can find hotels, bars, fast food joints, restaurants, churches, sheriff's offices, and many other establishments in the modded city.

They also included an Easter egg billboard with Saul Goodman from the American television show Better Call Saul.

A Better Call Saul billboard in Carson City (Image via YouTube/gtaM8)

However, Abrian19 stated that the city's design is far from complete, with many things still to be added in the future. The city is currently empty, with no residents, pedestrian NPCs, or animals. It is reasonable to expect the modder to include them in future updates.

The mod is 256 MB in size and is simple to set up. The creator has included detailed instructions on their page, and players can follow the guides to properly install it.

Other GTA 5 map mods

While Abrian19 added a new city to Grand Theft Auto 5, developer OmegaKingMods created a patch called Map Builder that enables players to create their own custom maps, locations, and buildings.

The mod includes walls, floors, windows, terrain, foundations, and a variety of other map-building items. These items are extremely detailed and correspond to the graphics in Grand Theft Auto 5. Gamers can use these components to create anything they can imagine.

Another mod named The Las Venturas Project brings San Andreas' Las Venturas to GTA 5. Developers Antasurris and The Las Venturas Team are working on this massive project to recreate a modern version of the iconic city.

