Five best GTA 5 car mods that are stunning to look at

Mods can do amazing things in Grand Theft Auto titles, and GTA 5 is no exception. Over the last nine years, the game has built a thriving and ever-expanding modding community that has created mods to suit every player's preferences.

Vehicle mods are in high demand among gamers, and the modding community has delivered in spades. Whether by adding new vehicles or restoring missing features, vehicle mods never cease to amaze with their offerings.

This article lists the five best car mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 that players should try to enhance their driving experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 car mods worth trying to style up the vehicles in GTA 5

1) Bravado Greenwood Police Classic

Police cars are in high demand among Grand Theft Auto 5 players for personal use. While the game allows you to steal and drive cop cars, players prefer them to be permanent vehicles that are not despawned when you leave them.

Modder Vx5 Voltage from GTA5-Mods has created a patch that includes four different types of police vehicles for personal use. They are LSPD Police Greenwood, LSSD Sheriffs Greenwood, Detectives Unmarked Greenwood, and Undercover FIB Greenwood.

As the name implies, the cars are based on the Bravado Greenwood sedan and look absolutely stunning cruising around Los Santos' streets. Gamers can also dress up in police uniforms to fit in with the law enforcement theme.

2) LiveLights live carcols siren editor

A screenshot of the various light and siren options in the mod (Image via GTA5-Mods)

While having cop cars as personal vehicles is already a flex, the LiveLights live carcols siren editor allows you to customize their lights and sirens. The patch was created by GTA5-Mods modder PNWParksFan using the RagePluginHook script, and players must have version 98 or later to run the mod.

You can alter the sirens, the color of the lights, their sequence, and more. Players who enjoy customizing their vehicles should try this mod because it allows them to be creative.

3) Toyota Supra 2JZ 3.0L I6 Engine Sound

The Toyota Supra is a classic sports car that has become a popular pop-culture icon. The car gained popularity due to its distinct appearance, extremely satisfying engine revs, and unique exhaust sounds. Although Rockstar Games included the Jester Classic as a tribute to Supra, its performance and engine sounds are different.

However, GTA5-Mods developer Aquaphobic created a mod that adds the iconic engine sound to the vehicles. The modder claimed that any vehicle in the game can be modified with the Supra sound by using the Hash name “aq2jzgterace” after installing the mod. The engine sound has been ported from Forza Horizon 5 and is mostly accurate to the real-world Supra.

4) Lamborghini Sian Roadster 2021

Nothing could be more eye-catching than a Lamborghini racing through the streets of Los Santos. Although Rockstar Games has previously added some modified look-alike Lamborghini vehicles, fans will be unable to resist if they are offered an original one.

To cheer up Lamborghini enthusiasts, GTA5-Mods modder iKX3 Mods from GTA5-Mods added the real-life Lamborghini Sian Roadster to the game. While the standard modded vehicle is gray and blue, players can completely customize it to their liking.

The vehicle features highly detailed interior and exterior designs, along with faster acceleration and cruising speeds than most stock cars in Grand Theft Auto 5.

5) Gear Shifting Animation

Although Rockstar Games never puts much emphasis on accurate driving mechanics, gear shifting is a major feature in most car games. To add the missing feature, modder Burkiolmi from GTA5-Mods created a patch that introduces gear-shifting animations to the game.

The animation looks stunning in first-person mode, as the character's hands move with the process and make gear-shifting sounds. Car enthusiasts must try this mod to enhance the driving experience.

