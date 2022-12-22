New Store and Bank Robbery events reportedly coming to GTA Online as Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars update added a slew of new gameplay elements to GTA Online. While players continue to enjoy the DLC content released on December 13, 2022, game data miners have discovered several unreleased events that are scheduled for a later launch.

Fans recently discovered two new events that could add a fresh feel to Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games has divided the DLC into two parts and has kept many exciting things for a drip-feed release. However, upcoming missions and events are already present in the game files, and data miners are taking advantage of them to discover new content.

Details about reported new Store and Bank Robbery events coming in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline Upcoming bank robbery shootout event inspired by Die Hard as showcased before by @Lucas7yoshi_RS Loot the "obviously not Hans Gruber" looking npc to unlock the WM29 Pistol and Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol Mk2. #GTAOnline https://t.co/GuDZF6ifG1

On December 20, 2022, a Twitter account with the username 'floorball' posted a video of themselves playing a new bank robbery shootout event in Grand Theft Auto Online.

According to the user, the event is based on the popular 1988 action film Die Hard and includes an NPC, whom they described as "obviously not Hans Gruber" in the tweet. As seen in the video, the event occurs randomly during free roam. However, GTA Online players may need to be in a flying vehicle to spawn it.

When you engage in the event, you will automatically get a three-star wanted level. The player killed the three NPCs involved in the robbery, and one of them spawned the WM 29 Pistol upon death.

Rockstar Games will reportedly release the mission as a minor event. It will also award the new pistol and the Season's Greetings skin for the Pistol MK 2.

The new WM 29 Pistol will be available in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via TW/floorball)

The upcoming Season's Greetings livery for Pistol MK 2 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via TW/floorball)

The Twitter user shared another video on the same day where they revealed the upcoming Store Robbery Event in the game. This one is also a free-roam event and is similar to the random robbery events in GTA 5 Story Mode.

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming Store Robbery Event. Very similar to single player. You can choose to keep or return the cash but returning it is needed for the "Good Samaritan" dripfeed award. #GTAOnline Upcoming Store Robbery Event. Very similar to single player. You can choose to keep or return the cash but returning it is needed for the "Good Samaritan" dripfeed award. #GTAOnline https://t.co/mvhxPtpraV

Players must apprehend robbers fleeing from convenience stores all over the map. Once you collect the looted money, the game will give you two minutes to return it to the store. GTA Online players can also keep the money for themselves.

However, according to the user, if you return the money on time, the game will award the "Good Samaritan" achievement.

As seen in the video, the player receives $20,000 in cash and 2500 RP as a Good Samaritan bonus and an additional 100 RP for getting the Good Samaritan Award.

