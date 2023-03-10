GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose DLC officially launches on March 16 on all major platforms

The recent weekly update in GTA Online surprised fans, as Rockstar Games finally announced the final chapter of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. The American gaming studio released the First Dose series missions on December 13, 2022, and the final chapter of the DLC was officially revealed yesterday.

However, GTA Online fans will have to wait a few more days before they can enjoy the psychedelic experience again, as Rockstar has placed the release on hold for the time being. Players will be able to experience the game across all major platforms, except for those on which it has been discontinued.

Rockstar Games will release The Last Dose DLC chapter in GTA Online on March 16, 2023

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping and revenge in The Last Dose.Coming to GTA Online on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 16: rsg.ms/5440e6f https://t.co/ZLjmhTV2Wj

On March 9, 2023, Rockstar Games shared a tweet announcing the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose DLC update. The tweet also included a newswire and a teaser video for the DLC episode.

Rockstar's newswire defined the update as follows:

“The saga of GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars reaches its eye-popping conclusion with an explosion of hallucinations, kidnapping, and revenge in The Last Dose. Dax always knew the Powers That Be were gonna push back, and now the Fooliganz will need all the help they can get.”

The aforementioned update will include five new story-based missions that bring the Los Santos Drug Wars saga to a climax. The update's theme has been teased as revolving around the connections between drug dealers and the pharmaceutical industry.

“Reach the bottom of the rabbit hole in five new story missions that reveal the mysterious connection between Los Santos’ illicit drug trade and the pharmaceutical industry, as Dr. Isiah Friedlander returns to the fray to wreak havoc in this mind-bending and twisted finale.”

While several cutscenes from the unreleased DLC were already leaked in December 2022, unaware fans were surprised to see Dr. Isiah Friedlander, GTA 5's protagonist Michael De Santa's therapist, reappear in the multiplayer game.

Dr. Friedlander was originally thought to be dead in Story Mode, but the recent teaser confirmed that he is alive and has begun illicit trading in the pharmaceutical business.

The update will be available next Thursday on the following gaming platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PC

The unreleased Ocelot Virtue and Karin Boor as seen in the teaser (Image via Rockstar Games)

The teaser video also revealed a number of unreleased drip-feed vehicles from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC in GTA Online. The Ocelot Virtue, Karin Boor, and many others can be seen throughout the video.

Fans are also eager to engage in missions featuring alien wars, UFOs, plane chases, and other activities in GTA Online.

Poll : 0 votes