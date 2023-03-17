Where to find new clothes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

The highly anticipated GTA Online: Lost Santos Drug Wars - The Last Dose update has finally been released, adding a slew of new missions, vehicles, and apparel to the online multiplayer game. The update was released on March 16, 2023, and players can enjoy the benefits right away with no additional steps.

Although the new missions and vehicles are easy to locate, the newly added clothing options are not. Rockstar Games hides clothing items so deep beneath lists and categories that most players find it difficult to collect them and generally miss out on these items.

This article will walk you through how to find and collect all of the new clothes in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Beginner's guide to finding the new clothing items released with The Last Dose update in GTA Online

With the latest update, Rockstar Games has added five categories of new clothing items to GTA Online. Each category has a number of different designs and colors that players can choose from. The “New Cardigans And Wide Designer Jeans” section in the official Newswire stated the following:

“Update your wardrobe by shopping for new Branded Cardigans and Wide Pants, available in the Tops and Designer Jeans sections of retail establishments citywide, respectively.”

To purchase these items, GTA Online players must go to any one of the clothing stores found across Los Santos and Blaine County. Since these are casual items, players can head to any Suburban or Binco store to easily obtain them.

Rockstar Games has added 25 new Branded Cardigans for players to choose from. Simply head to any clothing store and access the interaction menu. Scroll into the Tops section and open the Cardigans list. There, you'll find new outfits such as the Pink Yeti Cardigan, Gray Camo Yeti Cardigan, Camo Yeti Cardigan, Pink Fade VDG Cardigan, Blue Fade VDG Cardigan, and many more.

Similarly, 44 new jeans and pants can be found in the Designer Jeans section. A few of them include Pink Fade VDG Bandana Wide, Blue Fade VDG Bandana Wide, White VDG Bandana White, Black Trickster Type Wide, Taupe Bones Wide, and many more.

How to collect unlockable clothing items in GTA Online

Aside from the aforementioned purchasable items, Rockstar Games has also added some apparel that players can win as souvenirs for completing various missions. The items and the process for obtaining them are as follows:

Floral Güffy Pool Sliders: Complete The Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention mission.

Black Enema Flourish Ski mask: Resupply your Acid Lab and complete a Sell Mission.

Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask: Complete a daily Stash House mission.

Lime Leopard Slab cap and Lime Leopard Slab canvas shoes: Finish all The Last Dose missions.

Players should note that The Last Dose chapter contains five new missions that were released alongside the update.

Furthermore, GTA+ members can obtain the Pink Floral Tech Demon mask, Gray Yeti Combat Shirt, and Battle Pants simply by logging into the game during the event week.

