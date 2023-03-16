How to complete GTA Online's FriedMind Last Dose mission in Los Santos Drug Wars

The recently released GTA Online update added the Last Dose chapter to the game. While the previous chapter included six missions, Rockstar Games included the following five in the new one: This is an Intervention, Unusual Suspects, FriedMind, Checking In, and BDKD.

Although the missions appear to be straightforward, one should not take them lightly as the developers are known to include surprises that make it difficult for players to complete them quickly. Hence, having an external guide for a particular mission is always useful.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to complete The Last Dose's FriedMind mission in GTA Online.

Note: The guide is based on a YouTube video by GTA Series Videos.

GTA Online guide: How to complete The Last Dose's FriedMind mission

The FriedMind mission is a significant assignment in the Last Dose chapter, where GTA Online players must rescue Labrat from Dr. Isaiah Friedlander's possession. It also reveals the latter's evil motive and explains why he kidnapped Labrat in the first place.

The first objective of the mission is to travel from the Freakshop to the FriedMind HQ. You can use any vehicle of your choice in GTA Online or the Benefactor Glendale Custom, which is parked outside the premises. When you arrive at the location, use the keycard to open the door and get inside.

Next, sneak into the top floor of the HQ. There will be several guards along the way. You are advised to maintain your stealth and kill the guards using small weapons as needed. Use suppressor-equipped guns for additional safety.

Guards at the back entrance of the HQ. (Image via YouTube)

Kill all the guards once you've reached the top floor. You should also keep an eye out for additional guards who spawn below the floor and occasionally appear on the spot.

After you've killed all of the guards, look for a clue to Labrat's location. It is usually a white exam board with Labrat's photo that can be found on any of the tables on the floor.

Labrat's clue as seen in the mission. (Image via YouTube)

Next, look for the keys to unlock the basement door. Like the exam board, the key can be found anywhere on the floor. You must look for a gray keyring with five keys. Once you've found it, take it and proceed to the basement using the stairs.

The key as seen in the mission. (Image via YouTube)

At this point, Luchadora will arrive at the HQ and wait for you outside the basement door. Enter the basement and kill all of the guards. Following that, a cutscene will appear, revealing Dr. Friedlander and his plans with Labrat. When Luchadora tries to kill the doctor, he will flee the scene using light tricks.

Then, you must drive Luchadora and Labrat to the Freakshop. During the journey, Friedlander’s guard will repeatedly attack you and set up barricades to stop you. Evade them and arrive at the destination safely to finish the mission.

