5 best GTA 5 characters that might be brought back in GTA 6

GTA 6 is currently one of the most anticipated video games, and although it is still far away from being released, fans and game data miners are actively searching for new information about its development process.

While Rockstar Games has not provided any concrete updates, there are numerous rumors floating around the internet about the game's plot. The September 2022 leaks revealed two new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, but did not disclose any returning characters from the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

However, fans continue to speculate about which characters might make a comeback. This article discusses five characters from GTA 5 who could potentially return in the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Micahel De Santa, Isiah Friedlander, and three other Grand Theft Auto 5 characters who may reappear in GTA 6

1) Michael De Santa

Michael De Santa is one of the most popular characters requested by fans. Despite years of requests for his inclusion in GTA 5's multiplayer mode, Rockstar Games has not yet indicated any plans to do so.

While most of his peers and family members have already made their Grand Theft Auto Online debuts, Michael is the only one who has been left behind. Rockstar Games should contemplate making him an important character in GTA 6, if not in the current game.

He is currently a wealthy businessman with a stronghold in the movie industry. Rockstar could use this in the upcoming game, making him a mission provider for the protagonists.

2) Dr. Isiah Friedlander

It came as a surprise to fans of the franchise, but Dr. Isiah Friedlander remains alive and active in the franchise and is set to make his multiplayer debut on March 16, 2023. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal his tale of resurrection, and his fate in the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is also unclear.

If he survives The Last Dose story, the gaming studio should consider including him in GTA 6.

Based on the leaked videos, the Story Mode characters will be able to use meds to replenish their health. Dr. Friedlander could be a source of these drugs, similar to how Brucie Kibbutz provides Bull Shark Testosterone in Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is a fan-favorite comic character in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. While he was a hustler in Story Mode, The Criminal Enterprises DLC showed him to be a successful entrepreneur and businessman.

During the events of GTA Online's Short Trips missions, Lamar mentioned his future venture, Air de Le Mar. It is a fragrance brand that has yet to be formally revealed in the game. This unfinished plot could be used by Rockstar Games to debut him in the upcoming title.

4) Franklin Clinton

Lamar's story is incomplete without Franklin Clinton. Similar to Lamar, Franklin also ascended to the status quo and is now a successful businessman in Los Santos. His Agency business is still underutilized, particularly in the VIP Contracts.

Rockstar Games should use the business to include Franklin in the upcoming game's Story Mode or online multiplayer. He could also be an important mission provider for Jason and Lucia, serving as their mentor.

5) Tracey De Santa

Tracey De Santa has an intriguing story arc in GTA 5 and also serves as a pivotal point in the game's narrative. While her brother, Jimmy De Santa, has already made his multiplayer debut and had his story elaborated on, Tracy's journey to become a famous celebrity in Los Santos remains unexplored.

It would be interesting to see Rockstar Games introduce her to GTA 6 and explore how she fared in life after the events of the previous game.

