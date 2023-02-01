Top 5 GTA Online money hacks every beginner must know (2023)

GTA Online is a grind fest, and the community has been doing it for years. While veteran players are familiar with every method of earning money in the game, beginners frequently struggle with the basic steps to get started.

Although GTA 5 guides players through Story Mode, the multiplayer version is notorious for not providing essential guidance for newcomers. This frequently leads to them making rash decisions that they later regret. However, there are some money hacks and tricks that players can employ to break free from the vicious cycle of in-game poverty in the early stages.

This article lists five of the best money hacks that every GTA Online beginner should know about in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 GTA Online money strategies for new players to avoid common errors.

5) Finish Time Trail missions every week

While GTA Online does not provide instructions on starting your criminal empire, the map always shows several missions and tasks that can provide you with decent money. Time Trails is one of the game's most underappreciated yet fastest money-making methods. Players must race against the clock to win a handsome six-figure sum.

These missions are easy to find and can be finished easily, taking only two to three minutes to complete. Rockstar Games changes the location of the missions every week, bringing with it a new set of challenges and rewards. There are three types of Time Trail missions, with the following payouts:

Normal Time Trial: $100,000

RC Time Trial: $100,000

HSW Time Trail: $250,000

4) Save money to buy the Buzzard Attack Chopper or Bati 801RR

While earning money with Time Trails, you should set aside some amount to buy the Pegassi Bati 801RR motorcycle or Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper. These are two of the most valuable vehicles in the early stages, and they can quickly get you through most missions.

The Bati 801RR is one of the cheapest and fastest motorcycles in GTA Online. You can spawn it anywhere on the map after registering as an MC Club President. Similarly, the Buzzard Attack Chopper is a weaponized helicopter that can be summoned instantly using CEO abilities. While the chopper costs $1,750,000, the motorcycle only costs $15,000.

3) Buy businesses in the best locations instead of cheap options

GTA Online players must purchase businesses early to establish consistent income sources. Rockstar provides several businesses in various locations, and players must hand-pick the best locations for their companies.

The community strongly advises purchasing businesses in the center of the map to gain easy access to all corners. Doing so will save time and money while doing business-related missions, and your hard-earned money will be well invested.

2) Buying supplies is better than stealing them for free

A common misconception among new GTA Online players is that stealing supplies is beneficial since it is free. However, one must invest a significant amount of time in supplying one business, which becomes tedious.

Therefore, GTA Online players are advised to upgrade their business equipment and begin purchasing supplies. Each purchase meets the entire supply requirement, allowing players to engage in other money-making activities. While you can purchase supplies without upgrading equipment, your profits will be significantly lower.

1) Franklin’s assassination missions pay the most money in free roam

Franklin Clinton's assassination missions, aka the Payphone Hit missions, are among the best free-roam missions to make fast money. Each successful assassination is rewarded with $85,000 in cash. Although Time Trails pay a lot more, they are only available once a week and cannot be repeated until Rockstar resets them.

Franklin’s missions can be repeated every 20 mins, and there is no cap on them. However, players must own an Agency to unlock the character in the multiplayer game.

