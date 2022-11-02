5 ways to make millions in GTA Online fast

Grinding money in GTA Online will always be a priority, and every gamer aspires to become an in-game millionaire. While there are numerous ways to earn money in the multiplayer title, the majority of them do not pay well.

The game is jam-packed with missions and heists, and most players tend to overlook the most lucrative methods of earning money. The community gravitates towards certain common gameplays and tasks, and the majority of players take the same path.

This article will go over five quick ways to make millions in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA Online: Earn millions quickly with these 5 methods

1) Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably the most profitable method of making money in GTA Online. The community has used the method so extensively that it has become the game's meta. Although the Criminal Enterprises DLC nerfed the mission, players can still make millions in a single round.

For new players, it may take 2 to 3 hours to complete. However, once you've mastered the gameplay, you should be able to complete the heist in 1.5 to 2 hours. Pro gamers can earn up to $1.5 million from the heist in GTA Online.

While it is the best grinding meta, Rockstar Games added 144 minutes, or three in-game days of waiting time to restart the heist after the nerf. In the meantime, players can participate in the other missions and activities listed below.

2) Dr. Dre's Contract

Dr. Dre's VIP Contract is the second-best money-grinding method in GTA Online. It pays the player a fixed sum of $1 million upon completion. There are also 10 to 12 setup missions that can generate an additional $100,000 in revenue.

Each setup mission typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, and Grand Theft Auto Online players can complete the entire contract in 1.5 to 2 hours. The number of setup missions and wait times between them differs depending on whether the game is played for the first time or repeatedly.

First-time players must purchase an Agency and complete two setup missions to unlock the contract.

3) Sell full Bunker supplies

Bunkers are an excellent passive business for quickly earning millions of GTA dollars. A complete bunker sale can easily generate up to $1 million in a matter of minutes. While selling in crowded lobbies can increase earnings, it is not recommended for practical reasons.

GTA Online players can restock their bunkers in between setup missions for the heists mentioned above and sell the entire stock immediately after completion. It is a tried and true method for saving time and making money with every second. However, it is always recommended to fully upgrade the bunker to maximize profits.

4) Sell full Cargo Warehouse

Similar to Bunkers, Cargo Warehouses also have the potential to generate millions in profits all at once. A full Cargo Warehouse can bring in up to $2 million in a single sale. However, GTA Online provides three types of Cargo Warehouses, and players must know which ones to purchase to maximize profits.

To make millions, players must always purchase large warehouses and fill them with crates at the same time. While Bunkers require players to wait for supplies to become products, Gamers can sell Cargo Warehouse crates at increased prices right away.

5) Time Trials

Time Trials are the most underappreciated way to make money in GTA Online. While these missions are always visible on the map, most players ignore them due to a lack of knowledge. Each mission lasts approximately two minutes and pays at least $100,000 in cash.

The missions and payments are as follows:

Normal Time Trial - $100,000

- $100,000 RC Time Trial - $100,000

- $100,000 HSW Time Trial - $250,000

All gamers can access both standard and RC Time Trials. However, HSW Time Trials are limited to next-generation console players only.

