"Boycott Rockstar": GTA Online fans react to Issi Rally being limited-time drip feed car

With the most recent weekly update, Rockstar Games released the Weeny Issi Rally in GTA Online. However, unlike previous drip feed vehicles, the gaming studio added it as a limited-time offer.
According to an official newswire published on January 26, 2023, players can purchase the vehicle from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website or the Luxury Autos showroom by February 1, 2023.
The PC version of the multiplayer game is plagued by an intrusive remote code execution exploit that forces players to avoid it voluntarily. Furthermore, Rockstar's decision to make the drip-feed vehicle a limited-time souvenir enraged many. Some have also proposed boycotting the game and Rockstar.
While it is highly unlikely that the studio will change its mind, GTA Online players on PC expressed their sheer dissatisfaction in a series of tweets.
GTA Online PC players called out Rockstar Games for making the Issi Rally a limited-time offer
On January 26, 2023, popular GTA YouTuber GhillieMaster shared a tweet expressing their displeasure with the Issi Rally. The YouTuber chastised Rockstar Games and claimed that making the vehicle a limited-time souvenir is unfair to PC players as they are still vulnerable to the remote code execution exploit.
They also mocked the studio and termed it “one of the decisions of all time.”
Other GTA fans quickly reacted to the post and shared their thoughts. According to a user named VIII-Prinzz Eugen, Rockstar's decision makes no sense.
Another user, Jarenn, stated that Rockstar Games intends to extend the drip feed content of the Los Santos Drug War DLC until before the summer DLC arrives this year.
Users Cayo Perico and JS's green and blue said that the studio does not care about its players anymore.
Another user, Tom Roache, stated that the PC exploits prevented them from obtaining the new Rabbit mask.
User Leonel Castellano (LaczPro19) said that the Issi Rally is not worth the time, money, and risk to collect.
GTA Online players also flooded Rockstar Games' official tweet about the Issi Rally. The studio announced the vehicle on Twitter on January 26, 2023, and fans immediately reacted to the availability factor.
Popular Rockstar Games data miner, Yan2295, advised the developers not to build a habit of making normal vehicles a limited-time only souvenir.
Another data miner, WildBrick142, talked about the so-called “fear of missing out” factor with the new vehicle in GTA Online.
According to user NorthernLaw, Rockstar Games is acting unjust towards a large community of the player base.
Brief details and specifications about the Weeny Issi Rally
The Weeny Issi Rally is a four-seater SUV in GTA Online. It is an upgraded version of the previous Issi series vehicles and is only available for a limited time. It is modeled after the real-life Mini John Cooper Works WRC car and has a similarly sporty appearance in the game.
The vehicle is listed on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,835,000. It's a highly customizable vehicle with numerous customization options. Rockstar Games provides four front bumpers, five rear bumpers, 10 hoods, 11 liveries, 13 roofs, 14 spoilers, and more modifications.
Next-gen console players can also equip it with HSW upgrades for an additional $650,000.
