Fact Check: Can players customize the Taxi in GTA Online?

The Taxi is one of the latest drip-feed vehicles in GTA Online, added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. While the vehicle has been available in both Story Mode and the multiplayer version since its release, Rockstar Games made it available for purchase with the weekly update on January 19, 2023.

However, players are still perplexed by some of its characteristics, as the gaming studio has changed some of its gameplay mechanics. Since most of the purchased vehicles in the game are customizable, players are also looking for ways to modify the Taxi.

This article describes whether or not the Taxi can be customized in GTA Online and its alternatives.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Is it possible to customize the Taxi in GTA Online?

The short answer is no. Players cannot customize the Taxi in Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games released the Vapid Taxi as a Pegasus vehicle, which players can purchase and request by dialing the Pegasus Lifestyle Management contact from the in-game phone.

As is customary, all Pegasus vehicles are managed by the organization, and GTA Online players can request them from the company in exchange for a small fee. Despite having already purchased the Taxi, you must request it by paying $200 in advance.

Even if you can take it to the Los Santos Customs garage after it is delivered, you cannot modify it like other vehicles. Rockstar Games only allows players to equip the Ignition Bomb and Remote Bomb for $5000 and $7,500, respectively. Aside from that, you must adhere to the standard model provided by Pegasus Lifestyle Management.

This also means that if you damage the Taxi in GTA Online, you must abandon it and request a replacement from the company.

The base model of the Taxi is inspired by the Vapid Stanier, found in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. Since the Downtown Cab Co. taxi company operates it, the Taxi bears yellow as a primary and blue as a secondary color. The branding can also be seen on both sides and in the vehicle's trunk.

It is powered by a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box, which drives the vehicle's rear wheels. Taxis can transport four people at once and have a top speed of 102.00 mph or 164.15 km/h in GTA Online.

While the Warstock Cache & Carry website sells the vehicle for a base price of $650,000, players can also get it at a discounted rate of $487,500. To unlock the discounted price, you must complete ten Taxi Work missions.

What are the alternatives to the Taxi in GTA Online?

While you can, the Taxi is not a regular vehicle that should be used as the primary mode of transportation in the game. Rockstar Games added it as a souvenir vehicle for Taxi Work missions. Although a Vapid Taxi is required to begin the missions, GTA Online players can also do so with the Red Taxi Custom.

It is a pre-modified and upgraded version of the standard Taxi with increased speed and acceleration. Players must reach the 25th Tier of the Arena War series missions to obtain the Taxi Custom.

