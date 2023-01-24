"Cool, now also fix the GTA Trilogy": Fans react as Rockstar addresses GTA Online PC exploits

Rockstar Games has finally issued an official statement in response to the GTA Online PC exploits. While it took more than 48 hours for the American company to address the issue after it surfaced on January 21, 2023, fans are relieved that it is aware of the game-breaking vulnerabilities.
On January 24, 2023, at 4:35 am IST, Rockstar Games' official technical support handle, Rockstar Support, shared a tweet addressing the issue. It assured PC players that the problem would be resolved in "an upcoming planned security-related Title Update."
The studio also urged players to report any Grand Theft Auto 5-related issues to its customer support website.
Popular data miner Ben appreciated Rockstar Games' efforts and requested that the developer fix the recently re-released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.
The community quickly responded to the tweet and many fans, including data miners and YouTubers, shared their thoughts on the matter.
Fans put pressure on Rockstar Games to fix the GTA Online PC RCE exploits
The news of Grand Theft Auto Online's remote code execution exploit on PC spread like wildfire. Social media sites were inundated with heated debates about the issue and Rockstar Games. While most fans are waiting for a fix, some have gone as far as uninstalling the game and calling for a ban on the multiplayer title.
As soon as the gaming studio addressed the issue on Twitter, fans responded with a slew of demands. While Rockstar promised players a title update to address the issue, popular GTA YouTuber and critic TheProfessional chastised the company for its slow responses.
Another YouTuber, TGG, requested that the studio employ a community manager to keep in touch with fans on a regular basis.
YouTubers Mors Mutual Insurance and Istura asked Rockstar to restore all GTA Online accounts that have been corrupted by modders.
User Aidan mocked Rockstar Games for not having dedicated servers in GTA Online.
Another user, NorthernLaw, also requested dedicated servers, increased security, and definitive fixes to the Rockstar Games Social Club application.
User Edp445 shared a depiction image of how the title update would be in the game.
A user named Salvo88 attempted to predict what Rockstar Support would say to resolve the issue.
What effect does the remote code execution exploit on PC have on the game?
On January 21, 2023, popular Rockstar Games data miner Tez2 revealed the dangerous malware to GTA Online PC players via a tweet. According to him, cheaters can remotely add, remove, and modify other players' in-game stats, money, and other details, and then mark the account as corrupted.
Tez2 added that the mod menus are capable of corrupting players' computers. He advised fans to avoid the multiplayer game for the time being or use a firewall service while playing.
Another data miner, floorball, also shared a video demonstrating how the affected accounts cannot join any multiplayer sessions and will remain stuck on the loading screen indefinitely.
Grand Theft Auto players are still outraged about how the error occurred in the first place. They want Rockstar Games to fix all of the remaining multiplayer-related issues immediately.
