Reddit user uninstalls GTA 5 amidst reports of PC hacking RCE exploits

The recently discovered remote hacking exploits for the GTA Online PC version continue to terrify players. While numerous social media websites are flooded with heated debates about the game's current state and its developers, Rockstar Games, several users have taken extreme measures, such as uninstalling and boycotting the game.

In a recent thread on the subreddit r/GTAV, a user named u/0xNefu shared a post about installing a firewall on their computer and uninstalling Grand Theft Auto 5 until the ongoing issue is resolved.

While the American gaming studio is yet to issue an official statement or assurance on the matter, the user took the step as a precautionary measure to protect their personal computer from hackers and advised others to do the same.

GTA 5 player uninstalls the game amidst hacking exploits issue

On January 23, 2023, the Reddit user shared the above-mentioned post, in which they took precautions to potentially avoid any exploits by hackers and modders. While GTA Online is currently unsafe for PC gamers, the user assured the community that uninstalling the game would protect their computers from any type of exploitation.

The post included a screenshot of them standing inside the CEO Office in Grand Theft Auto Online. Interestingly, a Festive Surprise Christmas tree can be seen near the Office Assistant's desk, implying that the screenshot is not a recent one.

On January 21, 2023, popular Rockstar Games informer Tez2 on Twitter shared a post alerting all GTA Online PC players about the new mod menu exploit that can ban, block, or delete anyone’s in-game progress.

In a subsequent tweet, Tez2 revealed that the mod acts as a partial remote code execution program that can even affect players' PCs.

The sudden news shocked the community, as many players began to flood into the social media site and begged Rockstar Games to swiftly resolve the issue. Despite the company's silence on the matter, Tez2 advised GTA Online players to use a firewall service on their PCs to mitigate the exploits to some extent.

Although using a firewall or not playing the multiplayer version of the game could potentially solve the problem for now, Redditor u/0xNefu went a step further and deleted the entire game from their system.

Redditors’ reactions to the post

Other Redditors quickly reacted to the post, with many sharing their thoughts. User u/snowaxe_83 shared brief details about the exploits on PC.

Another user, u/TheGlassPane, asked how they could install a firewall in GTA 5, to which user u/TheNoob91 responded with Tez2's reference.

Reddit user u/SexySalamanders advised players to turn off their internet connection while playing Story Mode.

Another user, u/TheGamingMackV, advised players not to play the game until the problem is resolved.

The PC community is eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the developers and is compelling them to respond quickly.

