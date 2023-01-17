How to get God Mode in GTA Online in 2023?

GTA Online is a massive game with numerous gameplay options. While Rockstar Games intends for players to accomplish missions and build their criminal empires from the ground up, they can also freely roam and interact with NPCs and the environment.

God Mode is a phenomenon that allows players to interact with the game without the fear of being killed. Although the developers disabled the effect from the multiplayer version, a YouTuber named Zert Mania discovered a glitch that can make one invincible while playing solo.

This article explains how GTA Online players can achieve God Mode in solo sessions without using any external mods.

How to obtain invincibility with God Mode glitch in GTA Online

On January 14, 2023, YouTuber Zert Mania posted a video titled "No Requirements Solo God Mode Glitch GTA 5 Online" in which they demonstrated the method. While becoming invincible in a multiplayer game is unfair as it ruins the gameplay mechanism, this glitch only works in a solo session with several restrictions, making it a harmless glitch to try.

To enter the glitch, GTA Online players must be in a solo or Invite Only lobby. After joining the session, proceed to the location in the image below. You will find an interactive ticket booth where you can buy tickets for the spectator box.

The ticket booth location for the God Mode glitch (Image via YT/Zert Mania)

Once in the booth, open the Interaction Menu, navigate to Map Blip Options, select Series Modes, and toggle the Arena War Series option to "Show." According to the YouTuber, if you don't change this setting, the glitch will not work.

After that, call any contact who can provide you with jobs. From the weapon wheel, select your favorite or preferred one to use during the glitch. GTA Online players are also advised to refill their ammo as God Mode restricts access to the weapon wheel.

Once done, open the Pause Menu, navigate to the Online tab, then to Options, and set your Matchmaking settings to "Closed." Then buy an Arena Spectator Box ticket from the booth by pressing the appropriate button.

If you have a PlayStation 5, search for a player named "ANAWACK1P5" and join his session. Similarly, PlayStation 4 players can search for "ANAWACK21P4." Xbox and PC players must have a friend in a private session in GTA Online.

You will be prompted with two confirmation screens when you attempt to join any of the sessions. Players must quickly double-press the relevant button to accept the prompts. After that, you'll be taken to the clouds, and after a few seconds, another prompt will appear asking for confirmation to return to GTA Online.

When you press the Continue button, you should be returned to the previous session with no HUDs.

Locate any parked car and try to enter it. Once the door is open, walk away from the car to cancel the entry process. Open your phone's job list and select the job you've requested without launching it. Return to the vehicle and simultaneously press the job launch and car entering buttons.

When the car engine starts, try any activity to test your invincibility. If you manage to survive the damage, the God Mode glitch is active.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes