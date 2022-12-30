List of rewards for playing GTA Online Dax Missions for next 2 weeks

The latest New Year's special weekly update in GTA Online increased the rewards for Fooligan Jobs. As part of the ongoing holiday celebrations, Rockstar Games is providing limited-edition collectibles to players who complete the newly released missions.

The gaming studio has also extended the time period to obtain these rewards, giving players five extra days instead of the standard one-week period. According to an official newsletter published on December 29, 2022, players can try to get the collectibles until January 10, 2023.

These limited-edition rewards are divided into several categories, and GTA Online players can collect them all as they progress through the missions.

This article explains how players can obtain all the Dax Mission rewards.

How to claim all Fooligan Job rewards in GTA Online

Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: Dax is drawing up his New Year’s resolutions and stamping out the competition is at the top of his list.Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 Dax is drawing up his New Year’s resolutions and stamping out the competition is at the top of his list. Call him up to request Fooligan Jobs and sabotage rivals over the next two weeks to earn some special extras and rare items: rsg.ms/e37a2b8 https://t.co/OHqQXAZn5n

To begin, players must update GTA Online to the most recent patch, which was released on December 13, 2022, if they have not already done so. Once the game has been updated, launch it, follow Nervous Ron's instructions, and finish the first mission in the new First Dose series.

After completing the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission and unlocking the Freakshop, you can call Dax from your phone contacts and request Fooligan Jobs. While each mission usually pays around $50,000 and RP, Rockstar Games added extra benefits to the missions with the 2023 New Year update in GTA Online.

According to the studio's newswire, for the next two weeks, players can unlock the following rare items by completing these missions:

When you complete the first Fooligan Job during this period, you will unlock the Ice Vinyl and Ice Vinyl Cut jackets.

After completing the 10th Fooligan Job in the series, you will get the Bigness Ski masks. The game offers both black and white variants of these masks for free.

Similarly, after completing the 25th Fooligan Job, GTA Online players will unlock the new LS Smoking Jacket.

In addition, all players who purchase the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade will earn the Yellow SN Rooster Revere Collar party shirt for free. If you have already purchased the upgrade, the shirt is already unlocked for you.

While these are the rewards for completing missions as a host, players can also claim additional benefits for completing Dax Missions as Associates and Bodyguards. Each substitute who completes three missions during this time period will receive a $100,000 bonus.

The newswire added that all clothing accessories will be awarded and distributed to GTA Online players within 72 hours of logging into the game on January 10, 2023. However, the Associates and Bodyguards will receive their monetary rewards within 72 hours of completing the Fooligan Jobs.

More details about the Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs are the most recent contact missions in GTA Online, released alongside the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. There are a total of five distinct mission types assigned by Dax.

These missions are freemode events that players can complete whenever they want. However, each mission has one in-game day or real-life 48-minute cooldown period. After completing the previous one, players must wait for the entire period before requesting another.

