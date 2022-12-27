How to name an organization and register as a CEO in GTA Online?

GTA Online has several businesses and organizations that run under the players' authority. Rockstar Games allows players to create and expand their criminal empire, complete with their name and branding.

The CEO Office is one of the most popular businesses in the game. The game's designers created it so that it passive-aggressively compels players to own one at some point. All regular players must own an Executive Office to unlock additional game benefits.

After purchasing one, players can give it a name they like and run it as the CEO. This article explains how to name your organization and become a CEO in GTA Online.

How to change your organization's name and become a CEO in GTA Online

When you purchase a new Executive Office in GTA Online, the transaction page allows you to name the property and select from various optional upgrades and customizations. While it is free for the first time, if you already have a CEO Office with everything set up, you can change its name for a fee.

Below are the steps to change the name of an organization in GTA Online:

Pull out your phone and launch the in-game internet browser. Look for the Dynasty 8 Executive website on the Eyefind directory (if it is not available on the homepage, go to the Money and Services tab and scroll down until you find the website). Enter the site and select the Offices option in the top-right corner of the map. If you own an office, click on the green property marker and choose the Renovate option. If not, pick any of the locations that you want to purchase. Once on the transaction page, select all the desired options in the Decor and Personnel tab and head to the Organization Name option. Enter the updated or new name in the first box. GTA Online allows players to customize their organization's name with 13 different font styles and eight color options. After that, choose from other customization options as needed and click on the Renovate button.

Players must have a minimum of $250,000 in their Maze Bank accounts for changing the organization's name.

While it is not required, and you can change the name from anywhere on the map, it is best advised to visit the Executive Office to see the changes immediately.

There is also a simple way to change your name, but you must register as a CEO or Executive. The following are the steps to register as a CEO in GTA Online:

Open the Interaction menu. Scroll down until you reach the SecuroServ option (usually located below the Services option in the 8th position). Enter the menu and select the "Register as a CEO" option. PC players, especially the keyboard and mouse users, will be prompted for another confirmation, press enter. Following that, a full-screen prompt will appear mentioning you as the CEO.

Once registered, return to the Interaction menu and select the SecuroServ CEO option. Go to the management menu and select the Name option to change the organization's name. GTA Online will once again charge $250,000 to rename the organization.

