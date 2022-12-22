How to unlock the new WM 29 Pistol in GTA Online after the Christmas update?

GTA Online has released a slew of Christmas-themed events, bonuses, and special extravaganzas, and fans are certainly loving it. The weekly update on December 22, 2022, added a new free-roam event to the game that pays homage to a popular movie.

Rockstar Games included the Bank Robbery Shootout Event mission as a festive surprise. It is based on the popular 1988 American action film Die Hard and features an NPC that looks like Hans Gruber, played by Alan Rickman.

The event rewards players with a unique weapon upon completion. However, certain conditions that need to be fulfilled to trigger it. This article explains how to start it and win the reward in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The guide is based on a YouTube video by GTA Series Videos.

How to start the Bank Robbery Shootout event and unlock the WM 29 Pistol in GTA Online?

The newly added festive surprise mission is a free-roam event that appears randomly in the game. However, the event takes place on top of the Weazel Plaza at Rockford Hills in Los Santos, and players must be in an airborne vehicle to trigger it.

It lasts every day from 8 pm to 6 am (in-game). Gamers must join any type of session in GTA Online and wait nearly 20 minutes for it to spawn. Additionally, one must be in the air and within a 400-meter radius of the Weazel Plaza to begin the mission.

A map depicting the Weazel Plaza's 400-meter radius (Image via YouTube)

When you trigger the event, the camera will shift its focus to the building for a brief moment, and a few instances inspired by the film will take place. Once you get close to the building, you will automatically receive a three-star wanted level.

GTA Online players must land on top of the building and destroy all of the police helicopters hovering nearby. As is customary, this will raise the wanted level and will spawn more police units. After that, eliminate all three NPCs involved in a gunfight with the police.

While the first two are easy to kill, the third, who resembles Hans Gruber, has a relatively high amount of health and requires multiple headshots to die.

An NPC resembling Hans Gruber from the Die Hard movie in GTA Online (Image via YouTube)

When you defeat him, he will drop the WM 29 Pistol. Players can approach the dead body and take it from him. This will prompt a notification that reads:

“The WM 29 Pistol has been added to your weapon wheel. Upgrades can be purchased for this pistol at Ammu-Nation.”

Players will receive a pistol, a new Season's Greetings skin for Pistol MK 2, and 1000 RP when completing the festive surprise mission for the first time. After that, one must evade the wanted level to finish the event.

The Ammu-Nations store offers a few upgrade options for the WM 29 Pistol. The gun's customization options are limited and can only be outfitted with a suppressor and various color tints.

GTA Online players can take part in the event multiple times as long as the aforementioned conditions are met. However, after the first time, the NPC will spawn his wallet, and players will receive an in-game cash reward of $25,000.

