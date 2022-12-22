Free Air-Freight Cargo reportedly coming for GTA Online players in future events

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced numerous business and quality-of-life changes to GTA Online. Besides adding a brand new chemical business to the game, it has also improved the existing Hangar business.

In an official Newswire published on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games stated that the payouts for the Smuggler's Sell Missions will be permanently tripled. The increased benefits have already been implemented in the game and fans have now discovered new business enhancements arriving in the near future.

While the developers are yet to confirm these rumors, several well-known data miners have claimed that it will be coming to the game.

Fans discover upcoming Free Air-Freight Cargo events for the Hangar business in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.

#GTAOnline Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events. Rockstar isn't stopping at permanently tripling GTA$ and RP rewards of Smuggler’s Run Sell Missions.Free Air-Freight Cargo for logging in will be offered in future events.#GTAOnline https://t.co/Po3E92MeQs

On December 20, 2022, well-known game data miner Tez2 tweeted about the upcoming Hangar business event in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to him, Rockstar Games is planning to improve the Air-Freight Cargo business and is set to provide free cargo to players through free-roam events.

GTA Online players simply need to log in and stay in a free-roam lobby to participate in the event. Providing more information, Tez2 included a photo in the tweet which reads:

“For a limited time, Hangar owners will receive a free gift of Air-Freight Cargo. To qualify, you must have: Purchased a Hangar from Maze Bank Foreclosures, Completed the setup mission, Have enough storage space in your Hangar.”

Previously, on December 14, 2022, Twitter user PLTytus had shared an image related to the Smuggler's Sell Missions.

The contents of this leaked image appear to be greeting notification codes for receiving free Air-Freight Cargo supplies during the upcoming event in GTA Online.

Fans react to the leaked information

The news quickly spread through the GTA community, with many players expressing their thoughts and opinions while responding to the tweet. User Madd Minotaur suggested that the game's developers should look to improve both Smuggler's Sell Missions and Biker Sell Missions.

Madd Minotaur 🐝 @MaddMinotaur @TezFunz2 Feel like Hangar cargo just needs a complete quality-of-life overhaul lol. Same with Biker sell missions. @TezFunz2 Feel like Hangar cargo just needs a complete quality-of-life overhaul lol. Same with Biker sell missions.

Another user, Dave, suggested that GTA Online should allow players to source multiple crates for the Hangar business, just like with the CEO Warehouse.

Dave @TweetDaveFuller @TezFunz2 If we had the option to source the amount of crates like we do in Crate Warehouses it would be that much better. Instead you are stuck doing stupid difficulties for one Crate and your friends get a bad deal if they help you get more at once. @TezFunz2 If we had the option to source the amount of crates like we do in Crate Warehouses it would be that much better. Instead you are stuck doing stupid difficulties for one Crate and your friends get a bad deal if they help you get more at once.

One fan named 'most cool' on Twitter inquired about the amount of space required for this event. Unfortunately, their question remains unanswered.

most cool @Time2Rest2 @TezFunz2 So how much space should we leave in the Hanger to take full advantage of this gift? @TezFunz2 So how much space should we leave in the Hanger to take full advantage of this gift?

Twitter user Ash suggested that players should be able to buy more than one Hangar in the game.

Ash @ash__274



I’d love to throw more GTA$ at my aircraft collection, but I can’t @TezFunz2 I just wish they’d expand the aircraft storage or let us own more than one hangar. There are more PV-only aircraft than the hangar can holdI’d love to throw more GTA$ at my aircraft collection, but I can’t @TezFunz2 I just wish they’d expand the aircraft storage or let us own more than one hangar. There are more PV-only aircraft than the hangar can holdI’d love to throw more GTA$ at my aircraft collection, but I can’t

Another user, Al Gamer47, shared his experiences about how the recent changes to the Hangar business has benefitted him greatly in the game.

Al Gamer47 🏳️‍🌈 @AngelDustSimp @TezFunz2 Before the update I only did Smugglers run a few times but after getting one crate wroth 10k and not getting any help I stopped. But now with each crate worth 30k a piece that's different not im back to focusing on Smugglers Run @TezFunz2 Before the update I only did Smugglers run a few times but after getting one crate wroth 10k and not getting any help I stopped. But now with each crate worth 30k a piece that's different not im back to focusing on Smugglers Run

More details about the Hangar business

The Hangar business in GTA Online has been one of the most profitable ventures in the game. While the business previously generated around a million dollars, it received a significant upgrade with the Winter Update and now pays three times as much.

Unfortunately, operating this particular business can be tricky, and players will require the help of other associates to generate profits quickly.

