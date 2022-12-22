Free Air-Freight Cargo reportedly coming for GTA Online players in future events

The recently released Los Santos Drug Wars DLC has introduced numerous business and quality-of-life changes to GTA Online. Besides adding a brand new chemical business to the game, it has also improved the existing Hangar business.
In an official Newswire published on December 6, 2022, Rockstar Games stated that the payouts for the Smuggler's Sell Missions will be permanently tripled. The increased benefits have already been implemented in the game and fans have now discovered new business enhancements arriving in the near future.
While the developers are yet to confirm these rumors, several well-known data miners have claimed that it will be coming to the game.
Fans discover upcoming Free Air-Freight Cargo events for the Hangar business in GTA Online
On December 20, 2022, well-known game data miner Tez2 tweeted about the upcoming Hangar business event in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to him, Rockstar Games is planning to improve the Air-Freight Cargo business and is set to provide free cargo to players through free-roam events.
GTA Online players simply need to log in and stay in a free-roam lobby to participate in the event. Providing more information, Tez2 included a photo in the tweet which reads:
“For a limited time, Hangar owners will receive a free gift of Air-Freight Cargo. To qualify, you must have: Purchased a Hangar from Maze Bank Foreclosures, Completed the setup mission, Have enough storage space in your Hangar.”
Previously, on December 14, 2022, Twitter user PLTytus had shared an image related to the Smuggler's Sell Missions.
The contents of this leaked image appear to be greeting notification codes for receiving free Air-Freight Cargo supplies during the upcoming event in GTA Online.
Fans react to the leaked information
The news quickly spread through the GTA community, with many players expressing their thoughts and opinions while responding to the tweet. User Madd Minotaur suggested that the game's developers should look to improve both Smuggler's Sell Missions and Biker Sell Missions.
Another user, Dave, suggested that GTA Online should allow players to source multiple crates for the Hangar business, just like with the CEO Warehouse.
One fan named 'most cool' on Twitter inquired about the amount of space required for this event. Unfortunately, their question remains unanswered.
Twitter user Ash suggested that players should be able to buy more than one Hangar in the game.
Another user, Al Gamer47, shared his experiences about how the recent changes to the Hangar business has benefitted him greatly in the game.
More details about the Hangar business
The Hangar business in GTA Online has been one of the most profitable ventures in the game. While the business previously generated around a million dollars, it received a significant upgrade with the Winter Update and now pays three times as much.
Unfortunately, operating this particular business can be tricky, and players will require the help of other associates to generate profits quickly.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki