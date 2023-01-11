All GTA Online Service Carbine locations of crime scenes in 2023

The Service Carbine was one of the first weapons shown off in teaser images of GTA 5. However, Rockstar Games did not include it in the game until 2022, nine years after its unveiling. It is currently available in Grand Theft Auto Online and can be obtained in a unique way.

With the Criminal Enterprises update, the Weapon Components Collectibles event was added to the game, allowing players to unlock the Service Carbine. However, it is an event that occurs at random locations. Fortunately, the areas are predefined, and players can initiate the event by simply roaming nearby.

This article lists all crime scene locations in GTA Online where players can find components for the Service Carbine.

Service Carbine split into five components in GTA Online

Rockstar Games split the Service Carbine into five parts and scattered them across 10 possible locations in GTA Online.

The Weapon Components Collectibles event can appear anytime during a multiplayer session. However, it takes nearly 20 minutes for players to initiate it.

The event requires players to look for and retrieve five pieces of the Service Carbine rifle. However, the search areas are usually crime scenes, with two police officers guarding and investigating the perimeter.

The five weapon pieces are as follows:

Barrel Magazine GunSight Stock Receiver

These pieces can be found in the following locations in GTA Online:

Elysian Island, Los Santos - Between Abattoir Avenue and Buccaneer Way East Vinewood, Los Santos - Near Popular Street West Vinewood, Los Santos - Near Eclipse Boulevard Strawberry, Los Santos - Under Olympic Freeway Overbridge Del Perro Beach, Los Santos - Under Red Desert Avenue overpass Banham Canyon, Los Santos - Behind the convenience store near the Great Ocean Highway Ron Alternates Wind Farm, Los Santos - Between Senora Way and the train tracks Alamo Sea, Blaine County - Near Marina Drive Grapeseed, Blaine County - Near Grapeseed Main Street Paleto Bay, Blaine County - Between Procopio Drive and Paleto Boulevard

One can also find these locations on the map by following a blue dot called "Crime Scene."

It is important to note that the two police officers are very hostile and will immediately attack GTA Online players once they’re nearby. The game will also give them a three-star wanted level instantaneously.

Each piece of Service Carbine rewards players with $5000 and 2000 RP. Once all the pieces have been collected, and the weapon has been assembled, they will be awarded an additional $50,000.

The weapon pieces are very small and can be difficult to spot. To locate them quickly, one should always look near the dead body outlines.

GTA Online players are also recommended to kill the police officers beforehand so that they can search the area peacefully before the backup cops arrive.

Once the Service Carbine is unlocked, players can customize and upgrade it inside Ammu-Nation Stores or any other armory.

Grand Theft Auto Online offers a variety of customization options for the weapon, such as an extended clip, flashlight, suppressor, grip, and many more.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

