Last chance to find all GTA Online Snowmen locations before the snow ends

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Jan 06, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Rockstar Games extended Snowmen Collectibles event for another week in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)
The most recent weekly update in GTA Online extended the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise 2022 event for another week. Rockstar Games launched the event on December 22, 2022, and added several holiday special events and rewards for players. The recent update retained the surprises, allowing players to collect them until January 11, 2023.

The gaming studio previously added three new events: the Gooch Event, the Snowmen Collectibles, and the Weazel Plaza Shootout. While all of them are enjoyable and exciting to play, the Snowmen Collectibles event piqued the interest of GTA Online players as it can be accessed at any time.

Rockstar Games allows players to find Snowmen for another week in GTA Online

Help Dax and the Fooliganz wreak havoc and leave a trail of psychedelic mayhem in their wake by joining up with the troupe in First Dose missions for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: rsg.ms/b5b5e38 https://t.co/elDqWHfm3q

On January 5, 2023, Rockstar Games released an official newswire announcing the extension of the Festive Surprise 2022 event for another week in GTA Online. Here's what the newswire said:

“Don’t miss your last chance to capitalize on what the holidays are all about: free gear. Complete the following and enter 2023 on the right foot, wrapped in the warm comfort only a Snowman onesie can provide.”

The game typically receives weekly updates every Thursday. The next weekly update is expected to arrive on January 12, 2023. So, players have time until the next update to find and destroy all the Snowmen.

Rockstar Games also referred to the period as "Final Days," implying that the event and snow would be removed from the game.

There are 25 Snowman statues in GTA Online scattered across various locations on the map. While hidden collectibles are already difficult to find in the vast open world, the snow turned the entire environment white, making the statues blend in. However, the developers added a jingle sound to the statues that can be heard when nearby. Players can follow the sound to find the statues.

The following are all of the locations of the Snowmen Collectibles in the game:

  1. El Burro Heights, Sustancia Road
  2. Mirror Park, East Mirror Drive
  3. Mirror Park, Glory Way
  4. Hawick, Vinewood
  5. Legion Square, San Andreas Avenue
  6. Chamberlain Hills, Carson Avenue
  7. Vespucci Canals, Goma Street
  8. Vespucci Canals, San Andreas Avenue
  9. Michael De Santa’s House, Rockford Hills
  10. Vinewood Hills, North Sheldon Avenue
  11. Galileo Observatory, Vinewood Hills
  12. Vinewood Hills, North Rockford Drive
  13. Banham Canyon, Great Ocean Highway
  14. Banham Canyon, Buen Vino Road
  15. Tongva Valley, Zancudo Road
  16. Grand Senora Desert, Joshua Road
  17. Grand Senora Desert, Baytree Canyon Road
  18. Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos Freeway
  19. RON Alternates Wind Farm, Senora Way
  20. Trevor Philips’ Trailer House, Sandy Shores
  21. Grapeseed, Grapeseed Main Road
  22. Mansion near El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo
  23. Mount Chiliad, Great Ocean Highway
  24. Paleto Bay, Duluoz Avenue
  25. Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, Great Ocean Highway

Each statue rewards $5000, and destroying all 25 can earn you an extra $125,000 in GTA Online. Players can also unlock the Snowman Outfit by completing the event before time.

