Last chance to find all GTA Online Snowmen locations before the snow ends

The most recent weekly update in GTA Online extended the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise 2022 event for another week. Rockstar Games launched the event on December 22, 2022, and added several holiday special events and rewards for players. The recent update retained the surprises, allowing players to collect them until January 11, 2023.

The gaming studio previously added three new events: the Gooch Event, the Snowmen Collectibles, and the Weazel Plaza Shootout. While all of them are enjoyable and exciting to play, the Snowmen Collectibles event piqued the interest of GTA Online players as it can be accessed at any time.

Rockstar Games allows players to find Snowmen for another week in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: Help Dax and the Fooliganz wreak havoc and leave a trail of psychedelic mayhem in their wake by joining up with the troupe in First Dose missions for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: rsg.ms/b5b5e38 Help Dax and the Fooliganz wreak havoc and leave a trail of psychedelic mayhem in their wake by joining up with the troupe in First Dose missions for 2X GTA$ and RP this week.Plus, get 3X Rewards on Freemode Events and Challenges, and more: rsg.ms/b5b5e38 https://t.co/elDqWHfm3q

On January 5, 2023, Rockstar Games released an official newswire announcing the extension of the Festive Surprise 2022 event for another week in GTA Online. Here's what the newswire said:

“Don’t miss your last chance to capitalize on what the holidays are all about: free gear. Complete the following and enter 2023 on the right foot, wrapped in the warm comfort only a Snowman onesie can provide.”

The game typically receives weekly updates every Thursday. The next weekly update is expected to arrive on January 12, 2023. So, players have time until the next update to find and destroy all the Snowmen.

Rockstar Games also referred to the period as "Final Days," implying that the event and snow would be removed from the game.

There are 25 Snowman statues in GTA Online scattered across various locations on the map. While hidden collectibles are already difficult to find in the vast open world, the snow turned the entire environment white, making the statues blend in. However, the developers added a jingle sound to the statues that can be heard when nearby. Players can follow the sound to find the statues.

The following are all of the locations of the Snowmen Collectibles in the game:

El Burro Heights, Sustancia Road Mirror Park, East Mirror Drive Mirror Park, Glory Way Hawick, Vinewood Legion Square, San Andreas Avenue Chamberlain Hills, Carson Avenue Vespucci Canals, Goma Street Vespucci Canals, San Andreas Avenue Michael De Santa’s House, Rockford Hills Vinewood Hills, North Sheldon Avenue Galileo Observatory, Vinewood Hills Vinewood Hills, North Rockford Drive Banham Canyon, Great Ocean Highway Banham Canyon, Buen Vino Road Tongva Valley, Zancudo Road Grand Senora Desert, Joshua Road Grand Senora Desert, Baytree Canyon Road Grand Senora Desert, Los Santos Freeway RON Alternates Wind Farm, Senora Way Trevor Philips’ Trailer House, Sandy Shores Grapeseed, Grapeseed Main Road Mansion near El Gordo Lighthouse, Mount Gordo Mount Chiliad, Great Ocean Highway Paleto Bay, Duluoz Avenue Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness, Great Ocean Highway

Each statue rewards $5000, and destroying all 25 can earn you an extra $125,000 in GTA Online. Players can also unlock the Snowman Outfit by completing the event before time.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes