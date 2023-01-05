GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride (January 5-11) revealed

Rockstar Games officially launched its first weekly update of the year in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on January 5, 2023. Continuing with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC and the New Year event, the video game publisher added several new additions to the game.

In the most recent update, two new vehicles have been added to the Diamond Casino Podium and the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. Interested players can visit these locations before January 11, 2023, and try to win them.

Rockstar Games' first weekly update of 2023 added two new vehicles for Podium and Prize Rides in GTA Online

Prize Ride - Growler (Top 1 in Street Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Deity, Jubilee

Simeon Showroom - Nightshark, Patriot Mil-Spec, Greenwood, Granger 3600LX, Omnis e-GT

Starting with the Podium vehicle, this week's reward is the HVY Insurgent. Grand Theft Auto Online players can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, Los Santos, near the Los Santos Freeway, and spin the Lucky Wheel inside the casino to stand a chance of winning this vehicle.

However, there is only a 5% chance of winning the Podium Vehicle, given that there are 19 other rewards to be won. GTA Online players can spin the Lucky Wheel once daily and wait 24 hours before spinning it again.

With the Prize Ride Award, this week's prize is the Pfister Growler. GTA Online players can visit the Los Santos Car Meet on Popular Street, East Los Santos, to check out the vehicle. However, to win, you must complete the Street Race Series missions and secure first place four days in a row.

HVY Insurgent and Pfister Growler specifications and details

The HVY Insurgent is a light, armored off-road military vehicle in GTA Online. It is one of the oldest vehicles, having been included on March 10, 2015, as part of the Heist Update. It is based on the real-life GURKHAa and Conquest Knight XV vehicles.

It has a bulky design and a long hood that houses a six-speed transmission. The Insurgent's rear-wheel drive layout allows it to move swiftly through rough terrain. The vehicle's armor can withstand 27 homing missiles, nine sticky bombs, 29 explosive weapons, five tank cannon rounds, and two anti-aircraft missiles.

The Pfister Growler, meanwhile, is a two-door sports car in GTA Online. It is one of the best-drifting cars in the game when equipped with Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires modifications. It is based on the Porsche 718 Cayman and can be used during in-game races.

The car has a flat-six engine and seven-speed transmission, allowing it to reach a top speed of 121.50 mph or 195.53 km/h.

