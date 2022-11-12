5 most useful military vehicles in GTA Online, ranked

Peaceful free roaming in GTA Online is scarce nowadays, and players must always rely on powerful vehicles to protect themselves from enemies and griefers. While the game includes a variety of armored and weaponized rides, there are also numerous powerful options that can easily destroy these defensive lines.

However, there are some military-grade vehicles in GTA Online that can be used for both offense and defense. This article lists and ranks five useful military vehicles in the game based on their overall statistics.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 heavy-duty military vehicles in GTA Online

5) Crusader

The Canis Crusader is an off-road military SUV in GTA Online. It is useful for easily navigating both uneven roads and shallow waters, and has excellent acceleration, top speed, and handling. As an SUV, it can transport up to four people at once.

Crusaders are equipped with a four-cylinder diesel engine and all-wheel drive. The five-speed transmission propels the vehicle to a top speed of 91.25 mph or 146.85 km/h. The Warstock Cache & Carry website lists the vehicle for $225,000. However, it will be stored as a Pegasus Vehicle.

4) APC Tank

The HVY Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) is a heavily armored and weaponized military tank in GTA Online. It is extremely stable and can easily ascend steep terrain where other vehicles fail and tremble. Its distinct design also aids it in overcoming any obstacles in its path.

The tank can easily withstand eight homing missiles, eight sticky bombs, 19 rounds of explosive bullets, and four tank cannons. On the offensive side, it can be fitted with a Cannon gun, SAM Battery, Machine Gun, and Proximity Mines. An Anti-Aircraft Trailer can also be attached to the back to make it even more lethal.

Players can purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $3,092,250, with a trade price of $2,325,000.

3) Barrage

The HVY Barrage is yet another armored and weaponized military vehicle in GTA Online. It has a high top speed and acceleration power because of its lightweight design. The vehicle's high suspension framework and off-road tires allow it to traverse various terrains and minor obstacles.

Its heavy armor can easily withstand 14 homing missiles, five sticky bombs, 12 rounds of explosive bullets, and two tank cannons. Furthermore, it is equipped with two turrets, facing both front and back directions. Players can modify weaponry with machine guns, miniguns, and grenade launchers.

The Warstock Cache & Carry website lists the Barrage for $2,121,350, with a trade price of $1,595,000.

2) Annihilator Stealth

The Western Company Annihilator Stealth is a weaponized stealth helicopter in GTA Online. When compared to other helicopters, the massive aircraft is heavy and slow to move. However, it is far more stable than any other in the game.

The helicopter can transport up to six players, including the pilot, and the stealth mode allows them to navigate the map without being detected by enemy radar. If the pilot has a higher wanted level, enabling stealth mode reduces their wanted level to two stars.

GTA Online players can purchase the helicopter from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $3,870,000, with a trade price of $2,902,500.

1) Akula

The Buckingham Akula is another stealth-attack helicopter in GTA Online. The aircraft has an extremely responsive control mechanism that allows it to cut and glide through the map with minimal effort. It has two cameras with three distinct vision modes: regular, thermal vision, and night vision, which are extremely useful in combat situations.

Its tough armor can withstand three homing missiles, three sticky bombs, and seven rounds of explosive bullets. It has a stealth mode, similar to the Annihilator, which aids in sneaky ambushes. Its arsenal includes machine guns, missile launchers, and bombs.

Players can get it for $3,704,050 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $2,785,000.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes