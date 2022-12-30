GTA Online Gooch event still available after the new weekly update

Rockstar Games released a new GTA Online weekly update on December 29, 2022. Continuing with the Festive Surprise event, which was released on December 22, 2022, the gaming studio has added the most recent update as a New Year event.

While players receive new gifts, missions, bonuses, and other features, the update also continues with Christmas-themed events. One can still take part in the Gooch event and other limited-time random events in GTA Online.

According to Rockstar Games' official newswire, players can hunt for the Gooch for another two weeks. However, according to a well-known data leaker, a new condition has been added to trigger the event.

Rockstar Games extended the Gooch Event in GTA Online with the New Year weekly update

The Gooch event is part of the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise event, in which players walking down the street are mugged by the character and forced to give up their money and snacks. The event is based on the popular 2000s Hollywood film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Like the movie, the Gooch tries to sabotage the festive celebrations of GTA Online players, and they must kill him to reclaim their belongings.

Rockstar Games has now extended the event until January 11, 2023. The recent Newswire stated,

“The eggnog may have soured, but the rare Los Santos snowfall and holiday-themed festivities are still going strong in Southern San Andreas. Through January 11: take out The Gooch stalking the streets…”

Completing the Gooch event rewards GTA Online players with $25,000, RP, and all stolen items. First-time participants will also receive The Gooch Mask for free if they kill the character in time.

While players are excited to face the notorious burglar for an extended period, Tez2, a well-known Rockstar Games insider, through a tweet revealed an additional requirement that has been added to trigger the event.

An extra requirement for the Gooch - Must have cash in your wallet.

Previously, to trigger the event, players must meet the following conditions:

One must be present in a lobby for at least 48 minutes. The lobby must have a minimum of two players. Players must have money in their wallets or in their bank accounts.

However, according to Tez2, players must now have cash in their wallets to begin the random event. The Gooch will appear out of nowhere, knocking down the players, stealing money from their wallets, and attempting to flee. He can also drag you out of your car, mug you, and then drive away.

Along with the Gooch event, GTA Online has also extended the Snowmen collectibles event and the Weazel Plaza Shootout event. While the Snowmen are always present at random locations on the map, the Weazel Plaza event requires certain conditions to be met for it to spawn.

