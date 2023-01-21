GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Steam version "not much changed" after all

Rockstar Games has finally released GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam, and fans are not happy about it. On January 20, 2023, Havi, an indie game developer, made a tweet discussing the changes it features. This user compared the title's Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher versions and concluded that the former presents no new noteworthy changes.
This has left fans disappointed, as they were expecting some improvements to the classic games. Many believe the gaming studio released the same buggy game to increase its profits.
Rockstar Games releases same buggy version of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Steam
As soon as the title went live on Steam, fans quickly rushed to see if Rockstar Games had made any improvements to the previously broken gameplay experience. However, to their dismay, the American gaming studio had offered no significant changes other than presenting some internal file number alterations.
As can be seen in the image below, the Steam release only received minor changes in three categories. Rockstar Games has added "Texture Updates," "Manifest Updates," and "Project Updates," the latter two of which basically build number changes for the game files.
The alterations are all technical, and readers should keep in mind that they are all minor modifications that could have been made through a simple update. Since the game was re-released, the community thought they would get something better than the original experience. The next section contains Twitter reactions from fans regarding the title's Steam version.
Players’ reactions to the game’s re-release
The re-release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition disappointed the community, and many players vented their frustrations on Twitter. Dataminers and insiders also joined the discussion and provided some negative feedback regarding the game. Ben, a well-known game dataminer, expressed his disappointment directly to Rockstar Games.
Another Rockstar insider, Liam, expressed their displeasure by posting a morphed screenshot of the game on the Steam Store.
According to popular YouTuber DANNYonPC, Rockstar should make the game free for existing customers.
User Sami stated that they would prefer the original games.
Another user, Tervel, shared a screenshot of them playing GTA Vice City Definitive Edition after the Steam release.
The gaming studio also intends to release the game on the Epic Games Store, but players are skeptical that it'll feature any more improvements than the Steam version.
For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki