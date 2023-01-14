GTA Online background update fixes glitches and removes passive mode for the upcoming Taxi Work missions

GTA Online recently received a background update that patched several glitches and fixed bugs in the game.

Rockstar Games released the update in a passive manner without announcing it to the player base. However, game data miners have extracted the files and discovered several gameplay changes within.

While bug fixes are generally appreciated, the recent background update changed some helpful glitches as well. Data miners also revealed that the update fixed some glitches for unreleased missions.

The Grand Theft Auto Online community is now split on whether or not some of the glitches need to be patched.

Rockstar Games released a background update for GTA Online to fix several bugs

On January 13, 2023, popular Rockstar Games data miner Tez2 shared a tweet informing players about the background update in GTA Online. According to him, the gaming studio discreetly pushed the update on January 11, 2023, a day before the weekly update.

Tez2 shared a screenshot of the details of the update, which shows a total of seven changes to the game. The changes are briefly described in the points below:

El Rubio's gunner bodyguards in helicopters will no longer detect dead bodies on the island while playing the Cayo Perico Heist. The glitch that allowed players to skip the cooldown period after Dax Missions and Yohan's Steal Nightclub Goods Missions has been fixed. The ‘Cayo Perico Heist Safe Code Prep’ glitch has been patched. The glitch that allowed the Acid Lab and Brickade 6x6 to disappear from the radar has been fixed. The Passive Mode option, while doing the upcoming ‘Taxi Work’ missions, has been disabled. The audio bug that caused the background music to play indefinitely after the hallucination period of 'Fooligan Job - Liquid Assets' has been fixed. The Heists Startup Prompt that appears for High-End Apartment owners has been fixed with the update.

A screenshot showing the specifics of Wednesday's GTA Online update. (Image via TW/Tez2)

Players’ reactions to the news

The news quickly drew the attention of the community, and many players, including YouTubers, expressed their opinions. GhillieMaster, a popular GTA YouTuber, asked if Rockstar Games was aware of any other bugs related to the Dax Mission cooldown period.

Nick @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 But do they know the workaround for the Dax cooldown skip… @TezFunz2 But do they know the workaround for the Dax cooldown skip…

Another YouTuber, Tylarious, talked about fixing the "jug seeing through walls" glitch.

Tylarious @TylariousYT @TezFunz2 how about fixing jug seeing through walls glitch? @TezFunz2 how about fixing jug seeing through walls glitch?

According to NorthernLaw, players who want to grind the upcoming Taxi Work missions can take advantage of solo GTA Online sessions.

NorthernLaw @NorthernLawYT @TezFunz2 Solo session it is for people that want to grind this @TezFunz2 Solo session it is for people that want to grind this https://t.co/vedixGmnR7

Another user, HiiiGuardian, expressed relief that players don't have to worry about El Rubio's helicopter in the Cayo Perico Heist anymore.

HiiiGuardian @MurdaEye22 @TezFunz2 At least we ain’t gotta worry bout that damn helicopter no more. @TezFunz2 At least we ain’t gotta worry bout that damn helicopter no more.

User J_Rock1322 expressed his displeasure with patching the Dax Mission cooldown skip glitch.

J_Rock1322 @J_Rock1322 @TezFunz2 Seriously, they had to get rid of the Dax cooldown glitch. They just don’t want their players having fun. @TezFunz2 Seriously, they had to get rid of the Dax cooldown glitch. They just don’t want their players having fun.

Another user, THE JOEKER, reported a new bug that caused their GTA game to crash in the middle of a mission.

THE JOEKER @TheJoeker1971 @TezFunz2 They need to fix GTA just shutting off on you on the middle of you playing. Happened to me last night and I didn't want to play no more. Happened to my brother @OddMan105 during a live stream @TezFunz2 They need to fix GTA just shutting off on you on the middle of you playing. Happened to me last night and I didn't want to play no more. Happened to my brother @OddMan105 during a live stream

While the size and exact timing of the update are unknown, it has already been installed for players who started the game after Wednesday.

