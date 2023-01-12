New GTA 5 update reportedly coming in a few weeks to fix the Kick and Crash PC exploits

GTA 5 publisher Rockstar Games is planning to release a new update for the PC version to address severe bugs and issues reported by data miners. The bug was causing players to get kicked out of multiplayer lobbies and crash their games for no apparent reason.

A recent report by data miners assured players that the gaming studio intends to fix the issue in the coming weeks with new patch updates for the game.

Rockstar Games will release a new GTA 5 update with fixes and new additions

Tez2 @TezFunz2



There are new remote "crash" and "kick" exploits out in the wild.



You can be crashed in single-player or any GTAO lobby type. The cheater doesn't have to be in the session.



There are new remote "crash" and "kick" exploits out in the wild.

You can be crashed in single-player or any GTAO lobby type. The cheater doesn't have to be in the session.

Using a firewall to block connections will protect you from these exploits. #GTAOnline PC Warning

On December 30, 2022, popular Rockstar Games informer Tez2 shared a tweet informing players that a new exploit was found on the PC version of GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant. According to him, modders and hackers can crash players' games and kick them out of any multiplayer session.

The bug is so pervasive that it can cause the Story Mode game to crash and force players to exit even private multiplayer sessions. Modders can remotely ruin anyone's game even if they are not in the session.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



It may take a few days as the developers, in non-urgent circumstances, on holiday.

#GTAOnline



There are new remote "crash" and "kick" exploits out in the wild.



You can be crashed in single-player or any GTAO lobby type. The cheater doesn't have to be in the session.



Just have been informed that Rockstar is well aware and working as we speak on addressing this.It may take a few days as the developers, in non-urgent circumstances, on holiday.

#GTAOnline

On the same day, Tez2 reported that Rockstar Games is aware of the issue and will address it as soon as possible.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



It may take a few days as the developers, in non-urgent circumstances, on holiday.

Rockstar working on the new #GTAV patch expected to release within the next weeks to address the new Kick & Crash exploits on PC.

On January 12, 2023, the informant shared another tweet revealing that the gaming company will release a new patch update for GTA 5 and GTA Online to address the Kick and Crash exploits on PC.

While no release date for the patch has been announced yet, PC players can expect it within the next few weeks.

Tez2 posted a screenshot of the game's change list created by Rockstar Games. Players can see a change in the build ID from 10107212 to 10300531 and some other technical changes in the image below:

Technical details of the upcoming update in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via TW/Tez2)

While the exploit is still active in the game and can affect anyone, Tez2 advised players to use a firewall service to block unwanted and harmful connections to protect themselves from modders and hackers.

Rockstar Games added the Gun Van, Railgun, and many other features to the GTA Online weekly update

On January 12, 2023, the gaming studio released another weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online. With this update, the highly anticipated Railgun has finally been added to the game. Players can find the newly added Gun Van on the map and purchase the weapon from there.

The Gun Van is a mobile store that will appear at random locations daily. As of today, you can find it in the Palmer-Taylor Power Station. Along with the Railgun, it also sells various weapons, throwables, and body armor.

