GTA Online Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle (January 12-18) revealed

Rockstar Games officially released its weekly update for GTA Online on January 12, 2023. Continuing with the Los Santos Drug Wars update and concluding the Christmas and New Year special Festive Surprise event, the American gaming studio has now added new elements to the multiplayer game.

In the most recent update on Thursday, two vehicles were added as the new Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle and the Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride. Although these vehicles are readily available for purchase from in-game websites, Rockstar Games is giving them away for free until January 18, 2023. GTA Online players can visit the relevant locations and try their luck at winning them.

Rockstar Games has updated the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride in GTA Online's latest weekly update

Prize Ride - Caracara 4x4 (Top 3 in LS Car Meet Races, 5 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - RT3000, Nero

Simeon Showroom - Dominator ASP, Furia, Drift Tampa, Windsor, Hotring Sabre

Starting with the Podium vehicle, this week's reward is the Dinka Jester RR. GTA Online players can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, spin the big Lucky Wheel inside the casino's premises, and try their luck at winning this stylish vehicle.

Players should note that simply spinning the Lucky Wheel won't guarantee obtaining the vehicle immediately. With the developers adding a total of 20 rewards to the wheel, there's only a 5% chance of winning the Podium Vehicle at any given time.

If you don't get the vehicle on your first attempt, you can try again after 24 real-world hours until the next weekly update.

As for the Prize Ride, this week’s reward is the Vapid Caracara 4x4. Players can visit the Los Santos Car Meet that's located on Popular Street to check out the vehicle. To win this heavy pick-up truck, you must finish in third place or higher in the Los Santos Car Meet Series races for five days in a row.

Details and specifications about the Dinka Jester RR

Belonging to the sports class, the Dinka Jester RR is a three-door liftback coupe and one of GTA Online's most stylish vehicles. Its design is based primarily on the real-life fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB).

This vehicle is powered by a twin-cam inline-4 engine with a pod air filter on the inlet manifold. The Jester's eight-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive configuration allows it to hit a top speed of 125 mph or 201.17 km/h.

Details and specifications of the Vapid Caracara 4x4

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 is an off-road pick-up truck in GTA Online that's based on the real-life Ford F-150. It's powered by an inline-4 engine coupled with a six-speed transmission box and is capable of reaching a top speed of 103.25 mph or 166.16 km/h.

This heavy-duty truck comes in handy for a wide variety of off-road situations and can easily traverse through shallow bodies of water in the game.

