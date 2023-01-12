GTA Online Railgun finally arrives with the latest update via Gun Van

Rockstar Games released the Railgun in GTA Online with the latest weekly update on January 12, 2023. It also introduced a new business into the game from which players can purchase unique weapons that are not found in any other shop.

While the Railgun is one of the most anticipated guns of recent times, the Gun Van arrived as an added bonus. Both were included in the drip feed for the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can buy the weapon by logging into the game and looking for the mobile shop across the map.

Rockstar Games adds the Railgun and bonus Gun Van in latest GTA Online weekly update

No new vehicle



- Daily Gun Van is now available. Location below.



- Limited-time Hard Mode Event for First Dose Missions is active.



- Festive Surprise Content removed



2x GTA$ & RP

- 7 New Community Series Modes



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- First Dose Missions

The Gun Van is a mobile business in GTA Online that travels around every day. There are 30 possible spawn locations in the game, and as of January 12, 2023, the vehicle is located at Palmer-Taylor Power Station, near Senora Way, San Chianski Mountain Range, Los Santos County.

Players can find it by opening the in-game map and looking for an icon of a van with a gun sign on top.

When you arrive at the vehicle, an old man will greet you and offer you weaponry to purchase. The Gun Van specializes in three types of merchandise: weapons, throwables, and body armor. GTA Online players can access its offerings by pressing the relevant button, and the Railgun will appear on the list.

Currently, the new store offers the following items:

Knife

Baseball Bat

Assault Shotgun

SMG

Assault Rifle

Compact EMP Launcher

Combat Shotgun

Railgun

Heavy Sniper

RPG

Molotov

Proximity Mine

Grenade

Super Light Armor

Light Armor

Standard Armor

Heavy Armor

Super Heavy Armor

While weapons are discounted by 10%, throwables and body armor are discounted by 15% and 20%, respectively.

The Railgun was added to GTA Online in the weekly update for $657,000. It is one of the most powerful futuristic weapons, dealing a high amount of damage. Players can also customize it in the Gun Van. However, Rockstar Games only provides ammo and a few tint options for it.

The weapon can hold 20 rounds of explosive ammo and requires reloading after every shot. The Railgun can kill NPCs with a single shot and can easily blow up normal vehicles, including police choppers.

More details about the Gun Van

The Gun Van in GTA Online is a modified version of the Speedo Custom. It can be found with open back doors and the seller sitting near the arsenal. According to the unnamed character, he sells unique weapons that are only available in the Gun Van.

Currently, the Baseball Bat and Railgun are exclusive and cannot be found in other stores.

